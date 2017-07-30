TODAY'S PAPER
Indian restaurant Papee da Dhaba closes in Hicksville

Papee da Dhaba in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com
Months after the owner of Papee da Dhaba hinted he might not be around for the long haul, the Indian restaurant has closed.

During a visit in March, we found it hard to go wrong with just about anything on the long menu that’s heavy on Punjabi and Northern Indian fare. But we were dismayed to hear the owner say he was looking to sell and go into what he claimed was the more-lucrative gas-station business.

There’s no word on the owner’s new venture, but the windows of the restaurant at 5 E. Marie St. are covered with paper and a new dark-blue awning reads “Russell Dhaba. Takeout. Rice bowls.” The words are dwarfed by the orange silhouette of a chicken.

We’ll update you when the new restaurant opens.

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com

A cops reporter turned food writer (and occasional on-camera daredevil), Pervaiz Shallwani is a Cubs fan, grill nut and doting dad. He'll try anything (edible) at least once but is always on the lookout for crimes against cuisine.

