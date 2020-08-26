Just over six months after two Island Empanada locations opened, one in Deer Park and one in Huntington Station, another has popped up on Long Island. Sharing the same space as Nathan’s, Toxic Wings and Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices on Commack Road in Commack is the franchise’s newest and sixth location.

Scott Rosenberg, who’s responsible for the Deer Park Island Empanada-Toxic Wings location, which opened earlier this year, is behind the newest incarnation of the empanada joint that opened Aug. 10. He also owns the three other franchises at this establishment.

What sets this location apart from the others is that customers can order from all four spots via its drive-through. The building is split into two sections -- one where you can walk in and place an order for food and the other where you can walk up to a window and place an order for Ralph's Italian Ices.

"A family can come here and have everything, from a hot dog to an empanada," said Rosenberg. And, he wasn't using the word "everything" loosely.

On his empanada menu alone, he offers upward of 25 empanadas (chicken, pork, shrimp, beef and vegetables and cheese); at Toxic Wings, customers can get anything from wings in 24 flavors to cheese steaks, burgers, sliders, fries and salad; and at Nathan's, customers can get hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, wraps and tenders, and seafood such as lobster salad sandwiches and shrimp.

Island Empanada and Toxic Wings both also offer dessert: apple caramel empanada or fried chocolate chip cookies, anyone? But dessert might best be saved for Ralph's, which offers its full menu here.

All restaurants and Ralph's are available for delivery within a 7-mile radius.

Rosenberg’s first solo foray into the restaurant business came in May 1999 when he opened his first Ralph’s in Commack. His family owned Hillary's Ice Cream shop on Route 110 in Melville, but he outgrew thatand wanted to do something on his own, he said. He’s since gone on to own and operate a total of 20 franchises split among SoBol, Nathan’s, Toxic Wings and Ralph’s.

Island Empanada was founded in Ronkonkoma in 2011 by husband-and-wife duo Roy and Kathy Pelaez. Medford and Rocky Point join the list of locations and soon Merrick and Shirley will too.

The Commack location is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Island Empanada is at 314 Commack Rd. in Commack. 631-486-7470. islandempanada.com