LifestyleRestaurants
By JOAN REMINICK

Italian restaurant Emilio’s Fine Italian Restaurant opens in Huntington Station

Emilio's Fine Italian Restaurant replaces La Spada in

Emilio's Fine Italian Restaurant replaces La Spada in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Emilio's Fine Italian Restaurant

The former La Spada in Huntington Station has just been reincarnated as Emilio's Fine Italian Restaurant, which opened Saturday. Emilio Valle, who was co-owner and executive chef at La Spada, is still in the kitchen, but now he's the restaurant's sole owner. Valle's brother Giovanni continues as host and manager.

Most of the dishes La Spada had been known for are back on the menu, said Giovanni Valle. Which means you'll find grilled calamari, sauteed baby artichokes, cavatelli Forestiera (made with mushrooms and prosciutto) and pollo arosta (grilled half chicken). New additions include a kale and arugula salad, house-made pappardelle Siciliana (made with tomato sauce and eggplant) and, also, a seafood risotto. Pastas and entree prices run $22.95 to $34.95.

On this busy business lunch corridor,  Emilio's serves the midday meal from noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Dinner runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

And, no, the restaurant has no affiliation with Emilio's in Commack.

Emilio's Fine Italian Restaurant is at 315 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 631-824-6774.

