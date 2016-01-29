La Bussola has been serving Italian food in Glen Cove for 36 years. Visit on a Monday night in February, and you’ll get a taste of the 1980 prices.

The restaurant will offer its original 1980 menu at the prices that were in effect that year.

If you’re ready for some nostalgia and some savings, you’ll find hot antipasto for $3.50; minestrone $2.75; manicotti and baked ziti, $7; spaghetti alla carbonara, $8; veal Parmigiana, $9; calamari fra diavolo, $9.50; and steak alla pizzaiola, $16.50.

Examples of how prices have changed: pasta marinara used to be $7, now $16; chicken scarpariello, then $8, today $19.

“We want to honor and thank our loyal customers,” said manager Carlo Lubrano, son of La Bussola’s founder, Pasquale Lubrano, who came to the United States in 1957.

La Bussola is at 40 School St., Glen Cove; 516-671-2100; piccolabussolarestaurant.com