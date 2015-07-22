TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Italian restaurant La Spada closes in Huntington Station

La Spada in Huntington Station has closed.

La Spada in Huntington Station has closed. Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

Print

La Spada has fallen on its sword.

The Italian restaurant on Route 110 opposite Walt Whitman Shops has closed. The traditional spot earned a two-star rating in Newsday in 2007.

Better dishes at the establishment, which had been a destination for business lunches as well as family dinners, included eggplant Parmigiana, grilled calamari, bucatini all'Amatriciana, swordfish Livornese, and rack of lamb.

La Spada was at 315 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station.

It is expected to be succeeded by Emilio’s Fine Italian Restaurant. Details to come.

By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer