A white tablecloth Italian-American restaurant with dishes inspired by Tuscany, Molto Bene has opened in Bellmore in the space that had been Bella Notte (Bella Notte North in Syosset is still open).

The kitchen, run by Antonio Terazas, specializes in fresh pastas and sauces, osso buco, and branzino fileted tableside.

For starters, look for classics like baked clams with seasoned bread crumbs, insalata di mare or arugula and shaved Parmesan. Gnocchi or linguini with clams represent pastas, while veal saltimbocca, shrimp Parmesan, boneless chicken Marsala and filet mignon fall among secondi choices.

Prices range from $9.95 to $14.95 for first courses, $22.95 to $36 for entrees.

The hours are Sunday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.

Molto Bene is located at 2520 Merrick Rd. in Bellmore, 516-900-1270, moltobenebellmore.com

Clarification Bella Notte has moved to 2955 Merrick Rd. in Bellmore; the owners also run Bella Notte North in Syosset.