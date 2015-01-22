J & L’s Chicken, Fish & Ribs opens in Riverhead

You’ll find house-made biscuits and eggs in the morning and Southern fried chicken through lunch and dinner. And that’s not all the new J & L’s Chicken, Fish & Ribs in Riverhead has to offer.

Chef co-owner Leroy Hines, who’s spent the past 30 years running his own catering business, said that he decided to go for a brick and mortar operation. “Everything here is from scratch,” he said (well, everything except the fries). On the menu at this counter-serve spot: a breakfast biscuit with egg ($2.99), a hot cake wrap with scrambled eggs ($2.99), half a fried chicken with two sides ($9.50), fried whiting ($1.25 a piece), a hamburger ($4.55), a jerk chicken sandwich ($4.99) and a mashed potato and chicken bowl ($5.19). Sides include mac and cheese, baked beans and collard greens.

J & L’s Chicken, Fish & Ribs is at 1020 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-591-3895.