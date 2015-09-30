The archly named Wansuapona Musu in Sea Cliff has closed, following a three-year run. The contemporary Japanese spot succeeded the long-standing Once Upon a Moose.

In December 2012, the place received two stars from Newsday's Peter M. Gianotti, who wrote, "The compact restaurant at the corner of Sea Cliff and Central Avenue is Long Island's true mini-Nobu ... Musu, for short, looks as if it has been imported to the suburbs from an imaginary SoHo, equal parts cozy and exotic." Among the strong points in chef Roy Kurniawan's repertoire were fluke tiradito, Asian guacamole and spicy miso ramen, as well as traditional sushi and sashimi.

A phone call to the restaurant elicited a voice mail stating that the place is "closed for an extended vacation." The message ended with the cryptic statement, "We'll see you soon for ..."