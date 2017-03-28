TODAY'S PAPER
Jersey Mike’s to open in Freeport and Uniondale

Jersey Mike's, which has sandwich shops in 43

Jersey Mike's, which has sandwich shops in 43 states, plans two more on Long Island. Photo Credit: Jersey Mike’s

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
A hero will rise.

Actually, plenty of heroes.

Jersey Mike’s, a national chain of submarine sandwich shops, is expected to open emporiums in Freeport and Uniondale on Wednesday, March 29.

There’s already a branch of Jersey Mike’s in Commack, one of more than 1,200 in 43 states.

Jersey Mike’s offers both cold and hot sandwiches, wraps, beverages, and a children’s menu.

As part of the company’s “month of giving” program, revenue from all sales will go to 150 local, partner charities across the country. Last year, the sum was $4 million.

Typical fare includes the “Jersey Shore feast,” with provolone, ham and capicola; the “club supreme,” starring roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, and bacon; assorted spins on the Philly cheesesteak made with chicken; chicken Parmesan; beef with barbecue sauce; and a grilled pastrami Reuben. Prices for subs range from $6.25 to $8.25.

The Freeport sandwich source will be at 51 E. Merrick Rd., 516-858-1111; the Uniondale operation, at 988 Hempstead Tpke., across from Hofstra University, 516-307-1200. In Commack, a Jersey Mike’s is sending out the subs at 6224 Jericho Tpke., 631-486-8737, jerseymikes.com.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

