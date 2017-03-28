A hero will rise.

Actually, plenty of heroes.

Jersey Mike’s, a national chain of submarine sandwich shops, is expected to open emporiums in Freeport and Uniondale on Wednesday, March 29.

There’s already a branch of Jersey Mike’s in Commack, one of more than 1,200 in 43 states.

Jersey Mike’s offers both cold and hot sandwiches, wraps, beverages, and a children’s menu.

As part of the company’s “month of giving” program, revenue from all sales will go to 150 local, partner charities across the country. Last year, the sum was $4 million.

Typical fare includes the “Jersey Shore feast,” with provolone, ham and capicola; the “club supreme,” starring roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, and bacon; assorted spins on the Philly cheesesteak made with chicken; chicken Parmesan; beef with barbecue sauce; and a grilled pastrami Reuben. Prices for subs range from $6.25 to $8.25.

The Freeport sandwich source will be at 51 E. Merrick Rd., 516-858-1111; the Uniondale operation, at 988 Hempstead Tpke., across from Hofstra University, 516-307-1200. In Commack, a Jersey Mike’s is sending out the subs at 6224 Jericho Tpke., 631-486-8737, jerseymikes.com.