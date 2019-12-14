TODAY'S PAPER
Jersey Mike's Subs opens in Garden City Park

Long Island's 14th Jersey Mike's Subs opened in

Long Island's 14th Jersey Mike's Subs opened in Garden City Park. Credit: Jersey Mike's Subs

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs, which has more than 2,000 locations nationwide, has opened another Long Island outpost — this time an 18-seat restaurant in Garden City Park. The owner is Jim Denburg, who also owns locations in Uniondale and Carle Place.

On the menu, customers can find hot and cold subs, including Jersey Shore's Favorite (provolone, ham and capocollo) and The Super Sub (provolone, ham, "prosciuttini" and capocollo), both topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, vinegar, oil and spices, and Mike's Famous Philly (grilled onions, peppers and white American cheese) and Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak (Frank's RedHot sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing). It also carries salads, wraps, desserts and sides.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is known for its red wine vinegar and olive oil blend, dubbed “the juice,” combined with its freshly sliced and grilled sandwiches and bread, baked in house.

The chain currently operates in 14 Nassau and Suffolk locations, and anticipates opening four to six new locations in areas including Stony Brook, Bethpage and Lake Ronkonkoma in early 2020. Here's a full list of Nassau and Suffolk locations. 

Jersey Mike’s is at 2345 Jericho Tpke. in Garden City Park in the same shopping center as Your Mother’s House, Sushi Ya, Five Guys and King Kullen. It's open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 516-619-1400. jerseymikes.com

