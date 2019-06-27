Jersey Mike's Subs, the submarine sandwich specialist, is expected to open its next Long Island shop in September.

The Garden City Park location will be the 14th Jersey Mike's in Nassau and Suffolk. The owner is Jim Denburg, who opened the Jersey Mike's in Uniondale, near Hofstra University, in 2017. In 2018, Denburg opened his second one in Carle Place.

Another Jersey Mike's is slated to open later this year in Stony Brook.

Jersey Mike's started in 1956. Currently, there are more than 1,500 establishments in the group.

The average check is about $10. The eateries are known for their sliced-to-order meats and cheeses, bread baked in-house, and what they call "the juice" — a dressing of red wine vinegar and olive oil.

In addition to hot and cold submarine sandwiches, the choices include wraps, children's meals, side dishes, beverages, and desserts.

The Garden City Park Jersey Mike's will be at 2345 Jericho Tpke. jerseymikes.com