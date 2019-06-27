TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Jersey Mike's Subs to open in Garden City Park and Stony Brook

Long Island's 14th Jersey Mike's Subs is set

Long Island's 14th Jersey Mike's Subs is set for Garden City Park. Photo Credit: Jersey Mike's Subs

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Jersey Mike's Subs, the submarine sandwich specialist, is expected to open its next Long Island shop in September.

The Garden City Park location will be the 14th Jersey Mike's in Nassau and Suffolk. The owner is Jim Denburg, who opened the Jersey Mike's in Uniondale, near Hofstra University, in 2017. In 2018, Denburg opened his second one in Carle Place.

Another Jersey Mike's is slated to open later this year in Stony Brook.

Jersey Mike's started in 1956. Currently, there are more than 1,500 establishments in the group.

The average check is about $10. The eateries are known for their sliced-to-order meats and cheeses, bread baked in-house, and what they call "the juice" — a dressing of red wine vinegar and olive oil.

In addition to hot and cold submarine sandwiches, the choices include wraps, children's meals, side dishes, beverages, and desserts.

The Garden City Park Jersey Mike's will be at 2345 Jericho Tpke.  jerseymikes.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Mix and match your meats and salad bar The dos and don'ts at LI's newest all-you-can-eat BBQ spot
A two-pound, perfectly steamed lobster is accompanied by Veteran seafood spot remains one of LI's best
The nachos simple are anything but, and come Hole-in-the-wall eatery turns out LI's best Mexican
The Shanghai shao mai at Blue Wave in New Chinese eatery goes way beyond soup dumplings
Seared scallop meuniere is served over orzo at 15-year-old bistro doesn't just rest on killer views
Caramelized onions, prosciutto and goat cheese top the LI bistro impresses with $5 burgers, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search