Jersey Mike's Subs, the submarine sandwich chain, will donate 100 percent of its sales on March 27 to local charities.

There are 13 Jersey Mike's Subs eateries on Long Island. The amount from sales at all of them will be contributed to Long Island Cares, The Harry Chapin Food Bank. A Jersey Mike's shop in Nanuet, in Rockland County, also will send its donation to Long Island Cares.

Last year, Jersey Mike's, a fast-casual chain that started in 1956, raised $6 million nationally during its charity campaign. Jersey Mike's expects to top that amount this time.

Since 2010, the New Jersey-based company, which has 1,500-plus branches, has donated more than $34 million to local charities across the nation, including hospitals, food banks, and youth organizations,

The Long Island Jersey Mike's are in Bellmore, Carle Place, Freeport, Massapequa Park, Uniondale, Farmingdale, Lindenhurst, Commack, Hauppauge, Deer Park, Port Jefferson Station, Bayport, and Selden.

Jersey Mike's also is planning to open shops in Garden City Park and Stony Brook later this year.

The average check at Jersey Mike's is $9.80. The chain offers hot and cold submarine sandwiches, wraps, children's meals, side dishes, beverages, and desserts.