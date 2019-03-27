TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Jersey Mike's Subs to donate all March 27 sales to local charities

Jersey Mike's Subs shops on LI will donate

Jersey Mike's Subs shops on LI will donate all of their March 27 sales to Long Island Cares. Photo Credit: Jersey Mike's Subs

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Jersey Mike's Subs, the submarine sandwich chain, will donate 100 percent of its sales on March 27 to local charities.

There are 13 Jersey Mike's Subs eateries on Long Island. The amount from sales at all of them will be contributed to Long Island Cares, The Harry Chapin Food Bank. A Jersey Mike's shop in Nanuet, in Rockland County, also will send its donation to Long Island Cares.

Last year, Jersey Mike's, a fast-casual chain that started in 1956, raised $6 million nationally during its charity campaign. Jersey Mike's expects to top that amount this time.

Since 2010, the New Jersey-based company, which has 1,500-plus  branches, has donated more than $34 million to local charities across the nation, including hospitals, food banks, and youth organizations,

The Long Island Jersey Mike's are in Bellmore, Carle Place, Freeport, Massapequa Park, Uniondale, Farmingdale, Lindenhurst, Commack, Hauppauge, Deer Park, Port Jefferson Station, Bayport, and Selden.

Jersey Mike's also is planning to open shops in Garden City Park and Stony Brook later this year.

The average check at Jersey Mike's is $9.80. The chain offers hot and cold submarine sandwiches, wraps, children's meals, side dishes, beverages, and desserts.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Crunchy barramundi fish tacos are served in crisp New eatery brings a taste of Croatia to LI
Wood-oven roasted chicken, accented with lemon, rosemary and Easygoing Italian eatery offers attentive service
Pan-seared Arctic char rests on a bed of New seafood spot offers contemporary menu, excellent service
Sliders are a house special, savory and generous, New bistro-inspired eatery earns 3 stars
The goat mofongo is a particular standout at LI Caribbean eatery is part dining room, part club scene
Jumbo lump crab cakes are boosted by pickled Star chef focuses on local, creative dishes at new eatery