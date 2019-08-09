Dining near the water is one of Long Island's treats. Here are three dependably fine restaurants where you'll find food to match the view.

The Jolly Fisherman & Steak House has been in business since 1957. It's perched above Roslyn Pond. Recommended: shellfish cocktails, crabcake with sauce rémoulade, oysters and clams on the half-shell, Ipswich clams, iceberg wedge salad, extra-thick cut swordfish steak with mustard sauce, marinated and seared tuna, Dover sole meunière, broiled lobster, lobster-salad sandwich at lunch, fish and chips, sirloin steak, filet mignon, banana cream pie, chocolate cream pie. Expensive.

The Jolly Fisherman & Steak House, 25 Main St., Roslyn, 516-621-0055, jollyfishermanrestaurant.com

View in Oakdale certainly provides a pretty one from the waterfront property once part of a Gilded Age estate and handsome today. Recommended: crisp Thai-style calamari, crabcakes with mango salsa and Meyer lemon aioli, fig-and-ricotta toast, Beijing duck tacos, bucatini with cockles and littleneck clams, lobster roll, steamed lobster, lobster "trinity," swordfish any style, Kansas City strip steak, braised short rib of beef,roasted chicken with cipollini, fingerlings, peas, and wild mushrooms. Moderate to expensive.

View, 3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale, 631-589-2694, lessings.com

Navy Beach in Montauk has tables on the sand, steps way from the water, and well as indoor dining. Look west over Fort Pond Bay. Recommended: clam-and-corn chowder, hamachi ceviche, shrimp ceviche, tuna tostada, salmon tartare, charred octopus, watermelon salad, soy-glazed tilefish, Yunnan ribs, buttermilk fried chicken, roasted sea scallops, swordfish with tatsoi-edamame salad and peanut dressing. Moderate to expensive.

Navy Beach, 16 Navy Rd., Montauk, 631-668-6868, navybeach.com