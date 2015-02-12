Julia Child inspires dinner at Cook's Scratch Kitchen & Bakery in Northport

Julia Child may have left this world, but her culinary spirit lives on – at least at Cook’s Scratch Kitchen & Bakery in Northport. Accordingly, chef Stacey McDevitt will be inspired by Julia for a three-course dinner, to be held Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28. Since seating is limited, it’s best to reserve.

The meal, at $49 a person, starts with a choice of a bistro salad frisee with a poached local egg, lardons and sherry vinaigrette, or roasted tomato soup en croute. For the main course, choose between duck cassoulet or boeuf Bourguignon. Finish with either a chocolate pot de crème or lemon crème brulee tart. Wine is bring-your-own.

To reserve, call 631-651-5480.Cook’s Scratch Kitchen & Bakery is at 1014 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport.