Just Falafel closes in Carle Place

The Just Falafel location in Carle Place, which

The Just Falafel location in Carle Place, which has now closed. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
The Carle Place location of Middle Eastern eatery Just Falafel has closed. According to internet reports, the sole Long Island location of the Dubai-based chain ceased operations in May.

The 34-seat fast-casual restaurant, which opened in December 2015 in Country Glen Center, specialized in the eponymous balls of fried chickpeas, but also featured gyros, shawarma, salads, soups and more. The parent company, whose first stores opened in 2007 in the Middle East, had previously announced a major expansion into the U.S. and Canadian markets in 2014, with plans to open 160 stores on the continent.

The Carle Place location was operated by an American franchisee whose first store was in Paramus, New Jersey. That store closed and the website, justfalafel.com, no longer works. 

