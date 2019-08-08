Kebab Factory closes in Mineola
Kekab Factory, a casual eatery that served Turkish and Mediterranean fare, has closed in Mineola.
The 34-seater, which opened last year, was the offspring of Bosphorus Cafe Grill in Port Washington. The quick-serve "factory" setup sought to blend traditional Turkish ingredients with the customized bowls that are all the rage — whether based on poke, acai or grains.
At Kebab Factory, diners would select grains or greens, protein, Mediterranean spreads, toppings, and sauces. Prices started at $8.50. Lamb, beef, and chicken kebabs were also available, along with salads and sandwiches.
Kebab Factory was at 124 Old Country Rd., Mineola.
