Kebab Factory closes in Mineola

The lamb and beef doner kebab sandwich at Kebab Factory in Mineola. Photo Credit: Kebab Factory

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Kekab Factory, a casual eatery that served Turkish and Mediterranean fare, has closed in Mineola.

The 34-seater, which opened last year, was the offspring of Bosphorus Cafe Grill in Port Washington. The quick-serve "factory" setup sought to blend traditional Turkish ingredients with the customized bowls that are all the rage — whether based on poke, acai or grains. 

At Kebab Factory, diners would select grains or greens, protein, Mediterranean spreads, toppings, and sauces. Prices started at $8.50. Lamb, beef, and chicken kebabs were also available, along with salads and sandwiches.

Kebab Factory was at 124 Old Country Rd., Mineola.

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

