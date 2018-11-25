It was only a matter of time before KFC married its chicken with a breakfast staple to create this Southern favorite: Enter Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles.

According to a press release, the new waffle recipe was developed specifically to pair with the chain's Extra Crispy fried chicken, and is made with a yeast-raised dough instead of a batter.

“We went through 15 different variations before landing on our unique Belgian Liege-style waffle, which is sweeter and doughier than American-style waffles,” said Bob Das, Head Chef for KFC U.S.

KFC's chicken and waffles can be can be ordered as a basket or sandwich. The basket comes with your choice of Extra Crispy fried chicken or Extra rispy tenders and a side of Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup (starting at $5.49), and the sandwich features sweet-heat Hot Honey fried chicken between two waffles ($5.99).

The new menu options will be available at participating Long Island locations through the end of the year.