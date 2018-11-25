TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

KFC debuts Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles

KFC's new Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles.

KFC's new Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles. Photo Credit: KFC

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

It was only a matter of time before KFC married its chicken with a breakfast staple to create this Southern favorite: Enter Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles.

According to a press release, the new waffle recipe was developed specifically to pair with the chain's Extra Crispy fried chicken, and is made with a yeast-raised dough instead of a batter.

“We went through 15 different variations before landing on our unique Belgian Liege-style waffle, which is sweeter and doughier than American-style waffles,” said Bob Das, Head Chef for KFC U.S.

KFC's chicken and waffles can be can be ordered as a basket or sandwich. The basket comes with your choice of Extra Crispy fried chicken or Extra rispy tenders and a side of Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup (starting at $5.49), and the sandwich features sweet-heat Hot Honey fried chicken between two waffles ($5.99).

The new menu options will be available at participating Long Island locations through the end of the year.

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Latest reviews

The Jerk chicken sandwich is made with grilled Nonprofit eatery offers unfussy menu, fun cocktails
Salt and pepper shrimp have a delicate cornstarch Chinese spot appeals to all with Americanized, authentic menu
Savory "Sunday sauce" includes braciola, meatball and sausage LI spot carefully balances Italian, steak-and-chop house cuisines
Tonkotsu pork ramen at Stirling Sake in Greenport. LI eatery stands out with creative Japanese menu
Grilled red snapper for two is one of New Greek restaurant aces whole grilled fish
Taiwanese steamed pork buns are finished with cilantro LI Chinese eatery offers authentic, vivid tastes