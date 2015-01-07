The first of the long-publicized Burger Bandit eateries is expected to open imminently in Lynbrook.

Jonathan Cheban, a publicist and developer of TheDishh.com, is known more as a friend of the camera-ready Kim Kardashian. He sees the forthcoming 2 Broadway spot as the launching pad for an international chain of beef and buns.

Last year, Cheban also advised that the "deliciously guilty" burgers would make their Long Island debut. His plans have been discussed in outlets as varied as The Wall Street Journal and People. A sketch of the planned establishment is in harri.com. There currently is no telephone listing for the in-progress Burger Bandit. But expect a hiring fair shortly.

More to come ... and come ... and come.