TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
45° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants
By Peter M. Gianotti

Kim Kardashian pal Jonathan Cheban opening Burger Bandit in Lynbrook

Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashian.

Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashian. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Print

The first of the long-publicized Burger Bandit eateries is expected to open imminently in Lynbrook.

Jonathan Cheban, a publicist and developer of TheDishh.com, is known more as a friend of the camera-ready Kim Kardashian. He sees the forthcoming 2 Broadway spot as the launching pad for an international chain of beef and buns.

Last year, Cheban also advised that the "deliciously guilty" burgers would make their Long Island debut. His plans have been discussed in outlets as varied as The Wall Street Journal and People. A sketch of the planned establishment is in harri.com. There currently is no telephone listing for the in-progress Burger Bandit. But expect a hiring fair shortly.

More to come ... and come ... and come.

By Peter M. Gianotti

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer