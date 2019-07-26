The summer catch is in. It's time for a taste of seafood at Long Island eateries where the bounty is big. Here are three choices.

Kingfish Oyster Bar & Restaurant in Westbury is situated in The Vanderbilt, a luxury residence and hotel. The excellent food is pretty rich, too. Recommended: fried oysters, grilled oysters with sriracha mayo, roasted corn and watermelon salad, ahi tuna and scallion cake sashimi pizza, fish and chips made with cod, "knuckle sandwiches" lobster rolls, fish tacos, almond-crusted swordfish, crab cakes, sesame-crusted tuna salad. Moderate to expensive.

Kingfish Oyster Bar & Restaurant, 990 Corporate Dr., Westbury, 516-640-5777, kingfishoysterbar.com

Jordan Lobster Farms in Island Park is a local landmark, for the king of crustaceans and more. it's a casual eatery, clam bar, and market. Recommended: oysters and clams on the half-shell, fried clam strips, shrimp cocktail, New England- and Manhattan-style clam chowders, sesame-crusted ahi tuna, fish and chips made with flounder, crab cake, Maine lobster roll, steamed lobsters from one and one-quarter pounds to 10 pounds based on availability. Moderate to expensive.

Jordan Lobster Farms, 1 Petit Pl., Island Park, 516-889-3314, jordanlobsterfarms.com

Catch Oyster Bar in Patchogue seats about 30 very contented diners. Informal in style, sharp in content, it's dependably fine. Recommended: East and West Coast oysters on the half-shell, oysters Rockefeller, oyster po'boy, baked clam "stuffies" with bacon, scallop ceviche, bluefin tuna crudo, grilled octopus salad, shrimp-and-chicken jambalaya, buttermilk fried chicken, "dockside dog" kielbasa. Moderate.

Catch Oyster Bar, 63 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-627-6860, catchoysterbar.com