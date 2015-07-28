Boomy's New York Deli, the 31-year-old restaurant in the same South Oyster Bay Road shopping center as Trader Joe's, has closed.

Originally called Boomy's Kosher Deli, it transitioned to kosher-style (not supervised by a rabbi) last year, which occasioned the name change. Rabbinic supervision is a double-edged sword for a deli: On the one hand, a kosher restaurant is more expensive to operate since both labor and food costs are higher. But without supervision, a restaurant can no longer serve kosher customers.

Last year saw the closures of the kosher delis Andel's in Roslyn Heights, Commack Kosher Meats in Commack and Delsen's in Bay Shore, as well as Deli King in New Hyde Park, which went "kosher style" at the end.

Long Island's remaining kosher delis include Zan's in Lake Grove, Lido in Long Beach, Pastrami N Friends in Commack, Regal in Plainview, Woodro in Hewlett, Kensington in Great Neck and Ben's in Greenvale, Carle Place and Woodbury. Kosher-style delis include Pastrami Plus in East Meadow and Pastrami King in Merrick.

