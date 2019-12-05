Growing bubble tea chain Kung Fu Tea has opened its third Long Island location, in Williston Park, nearly two years after starting construction (a kiosk at Broadway Commons mall in Hicksville opened in 2016 and a Stony Brook location opened earlier this year).

For those not familiar with bubble tea, it’s a milky-sweet tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the 1980s. Served hot or cold, it gets its name from the "bubbles" (aka boba) made from tapioca starch that settle at the bottom of the cup and require an extra-wide straw to be consumed.

At Kung Fu, bubble tea is just the tip of the beverage iceberg.

To start, customers have the option to choose from several different drink categories including classic (brewed tea leaves), milk tea (tea and milk powder), slush ( ice blends) and yogurt (made with Japanese-made brand Yakult and juices). Then choose your toppings, which vary from bubbles to jelly , Oreos and custard-flavored pudding. Your sugar and ice levels are also chosen by the customer. Prices range from $3.25 for a medium to $6.50 for a large, not including toppings, which cost an additional $. 50 to $. 75 each.

Before your beverage is served, it’s placed in a machine that shakes it up, and then another that seals it. All tea is brewed fresh every three hours, co-owner Johnny Chen said.

Beyond Long Island, the business operates more than 200 shops nationwide and others in Australia, Canada, Taiwan and Cambodia.

Kung Fu Tea is at 434 Hillside Ave. in Williston Park. 516-780-0555. kungfutea.com.

Its other locations are 358 N. Broadway in Hicksville, 516-336-9812, and 1009 North Country Rd. in Stony Brook, 631-751-1843.