Kyma in Roslyn and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Grilled langoustines at Kyma, a Greek restaurant in Roslyn. Photo Credit: Doug Young

There are about 6,000 Greek islands. That doesn't include this one. Greek cuisine is popular and often very good or better in Nassau and Suffolk. Here are three reasons.

Kyma in Roslyn is among Long Island's best seafood restaurants. It's also a handsome destination for the Greek classics. Recommended: grilled langoustines, whole, grilled fish, especially fagri, or pink snapper, red snapper, royal dorado, black sea bass, and pompano; grilled octopus with onion and capers; zucchini and eggplant chips with tzatziki; zucchini fritters; grilled haloumi cheese; pan-seared, sesame-crusted feta cheese; crabcake; grilled langoustines; moussaka; grilled sirloin steak; lamb chops; oven-baked lamb shank; all desserts. Expensive.

Kyma, 1446 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-621-3700, kyma-roslyn.com

Alexandros in Mount Sinai is a rustic dining room, and an easygoing local eatery with dependably appealing fare. Recommended: stuffed grape leaves; hummus; feta cheese drizzled with olive oil; grilled octopus; taramasalata; melitzanosalata; baked kasseri cheese; spanakopita; pastitsio; moussaka; baked lamb; lamb chops; pork chops; strip steak; filet mignon; charred chicken; pita sandwiches; baklava, Moderate.

Alexandros, 1060 Rte. 25A, Mount Sinai, 631-928-8600, alexandrosrestaurant.com

Platia in Syosset is an attractive, neighborly spot that covers a familiar repertoire and adds a few more tasty dishes. Recommended: chargrilled octopus; pan-fried kefalograviera cheese; baked feta in phyllo with sesame seeds, honey, and fig jam; saganaki; roasted beets with whipped goat cheese; chargrilled loukaniko sausage; zucchini and eggplant chips; chargrilled whole royal dorado; swordfish steak; moussaka; pastitsio; mixed grill for two. Moderate.

Platia, 4 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, 516-921-3311, platia-syosset.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

