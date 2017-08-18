Even the most devoted fisherman sometimes craves a rack of ribs. That’s the audience being served by the L.C. BBQ truck that has taken up residence at Silly Lily marina in East Moriches.

Silly Lily is one of the Island’s last surviving fishing stations, where would-be anglers can rent poles, hooks and nets, as well as paddleboards and kayaks. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, they can also eat barbecue.

L.C. BBQ is the brainchild of Lou Bengel, a longtime executive chef on the East End. When his last gig, Saltwater Grill in Westhampton Beach, closed a few years ago, he decided to chuck the chef’s whites and devote himself to his passion: smoked and grilled meats. With him in the truck are his brother Dan Bengel and “fry guy,” Scott Holdsworth.

On the menu: smoked ribs ($11), pulled-pork taco or roll ($10), steak-and-pepper tacos ($10), sausage and peppers on a roll ($8), chili and fried potatoes (both $5)

About those potatoes: They come direct from Zilnicki Farms in Riverhead and, once they reach the truck, Holdworth oils them, smashes them, fries them and seasons them with salt and pepper.

L.C. BBQ is at Silly Lily every Friday and Saturday from noon to 7:30 p.m. (except Saturday, Aug. 19 when it is booked for a private event) and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. You can also find it at Lufker Airport in East Moriches on Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. For more information, go to L.C. BBQ’s Facebook page.

On Saturdays at Silly Lily you’ll also find farmer Patty Gentry. Two years ago, she moved her farm, Early Girl, from East Moriches to Brookhaven, but every Saturday she returns to East Moriches with a selection of her heirloom vegetables. Also for sale, bread from Carissa’s The Bakery (East Hampton) and doughnuts from Grindstone Coffee & Donuts (Sag Harbor).

Silly Lily Fishing Station is at 99 Adelaide Ave., East Moriches, 631-878-0247, sillylily.com