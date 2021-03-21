TODAY'S PAPER
La Bussola in Glen Cove rolls back menu prices to 1980

Bakws clams oreganata for $4.95 are among the 1980 menu items available at La Bussola in Glen Cove on Mondays in March.  Credit: Marco Lubrano

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
La Bussola has graced School Street in Glen Cove for 41 years, but on Mondays in March, it’s taking a trip down Memory Lane. In addition to the regular menu, the restaurant is also offering the original 1980 menu, at 1980 prices.

The most expensive thing you can order is the veal chop (alla Marsala or alla Bussola). for $19. Aside from the chops, though, nothing costs more than $10.

With the exception of a handful of current Italian standards (fried calamari, penne alla vodka, anything drizzled with balsamic vinegar), La Bussola’s 1980 menu fits right into 2021: Baked clams ($4.95), prosciutto and melon ($3.75), veal Francese ($9.75), chicken cacciatore ($9), mussels Posillipo ($8), spaghetti carbonara and tortellini alla panna (both $8).

Have you been missing calf’s liver with onions? Have your fill of fegato alla Veneziana for $9.75.

Beverages and the regular menu all bear current prices. The rollback menu is in effect March 22 and 30.

40 School St., Glen Cove, 516-671-2100, piccolabussolarestaurant.com/glen-cove

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

