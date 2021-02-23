Saturday nights are increasingly spelling trouble for Long Island restaurateurs. Three weeks after two Suffolk County restaurants had their liquor licenses suspended for violating COVID-era rules during Saturday evening service, La Famiglia in Smithtown has fallen into the same quagmire.

On Feb. 20, inspectors from the state liquor authority visited La Famiglia and noted 123 patrons inside, more than double the currently permitted occupancy of 60, according to an SLA report. "Due to the sheer number of individuals packed in the bar area, including several standing and drinking without face masks, investigators had to navigate through the crowd to approach the owner of the premises," the report read.

In the dining room, investigators observed 12 people at one table — the allowed maximum is 10 — and tables that were not spaced six feet apart, according to the report. The following day, the SLA board suspended La Famiglia’s liquor license.

On Monday, La Famiglia posted a statement to its Facebook page owning up to the violations. "After a week of snow, rain and ice storms we were very busy," it said, and inspectors for the SLA arrived "during the height of our night."

"We understand and respect their job, rules and laws during these unprecedented times," it continued, adding that the restaurant remains open for service as it pursues reinstatement of its license. As with other suspensions, the restaurant face fines of up to $10,000 per violation and possible permanent revocation of the liquor license, although most restaurants are paying the fines and having the licenses reinstated.

"We’re not disputing, but at the end of the day we care about this community," said La Famiglia owner John Cracchiolo, reached by phone. He directed other questions back to the restaurant’s statement.

The episode is the latest in a string of recent liquor license suspensions on Long Island, including the second offense for Toku Modern Asian in Manhasset and a pair of same-day suspensions for Spiro’s in Rocky Point and Savino’s Hideaway in Mount Sinai.

SLA public affairs director William Crowley said via email that the agency has "approximately 20-30 investigators conducting patrols per night on Long Island," as it continues to enforce regulations to control the spread of COVID-19.

The SLA has approximately 30 agency inspectors statewide, but a July 23 executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo created a task force, led by the SLA and the New York State Police, that enabled the liquor authority to utilize personnel from other agencies for patrols. "State employees working on these details must have prior experience in investigative work and receive additional training before being deployed," Crowley wrote.

That task force has conducted "thousands" of inspections in Nassau and Suffolk Counties since the beginning of the pandemic, he reported, and "the vast majority of inspections show compliance." The agency draws partly on information from community complaints and social media.

La Famiglia has until March 10 to respond to the charges, according to the SLA.