3 LI restaurants to try this weekend

Unless you haunt food Twitter, you're probably blissfully unaware that each day of the year is devoted to a food or drink. This stroke of marketing genius gives us, this week alone, National Fried Chicken Day (July 6), National Macaroni Day (July 7) and entire 24-hour stretches devoted to sugar cookies (July 9) and picking blueberries (July 10). Skipping over mojitos and pecan pie, we encounter National French Fry Day on July 13 —which segues right into a day that has stayed the same for a century: July 14, or Bastille Day. This annual fete marks the storming of Paris' famous prison and the start of the French Revolution. We may not get a day off, as the French do (it's actually National Grand Marnier Day here) but it's a solid excuse to indulge all things Gallic, from duck confit to tarte Tatin.

La P'tite Framboise (1294 Main St., Port Washington). Oui, we do love a savory clafoutis — a baked custard usually served as a dessert— and this bistro abides with a changing daily version. There's also duck confit, but make it tacos; an array of chunky salads, such as one of roasted beets with crispy goat cheese and lavender-honey dressing; and larger plates such as sole meunière and poulet roti, or roasted chicken. Changing daily specials run from moules frites (mussels with fries, on Mondays) and bouillabaisse on Fridays. A French martini may be French in name only, but we'll take one of those, too. More info: 516-767-7164, laptiteframboise.com

Volia! The Bistro (244 Lake Ave., St. James). This cute, quasi-hidden St. James spot blends New American and French sensibilities, but goes full-on française with dishes such as escargot à la Bourguignonne (yep, snails, served in garlic butter) or filet mignon in a cognac-peppercorn sauce with potatoes boulangère, a gratin with roots in rural France. Prix-fixe lunch is a steal ($18 for two courses, $25 for three) and at dinner, the chef's five-course tasting menu is $58 (and can end with a soufflé, if you desire). More info: 631-584-5686, voilathebistro.com

Demarchelier Bistro (471 Main St., Greenport). This is the newish home of the longtime Upper East Side bistro of the same name, owned and run by Emily Demarchelier, the daughter of founder Eric Demarchelier. This elegant spot oozes French charm, down to the original antique bar (trucked out here from the city) and classic dishes such as steak tartare, salade Niçoise and the meringue-in-custard dessert iles flottantes, or floating islands. More info: 631-593-1950. demarchelierrestaurant.com