La Slice Pizzeria in Islandia reopens 7 months after fire

La Slice has reopened in Islandia with a

La Slice has reopened in Islandia with a large selection of pizza.  Photo Credit: Crispino's Pizzeria

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
La Slice Pizzeria, which was shut in September because of a fire, has reopened in Islandia.

The pizzeria has undergone a renovation and its menu has been expanded.

La Slice serves more than 18  pizzas, either whole or by the slice. The repertoire includes the familiar cheese, Margherita, Grandma, Sicilian, vegetable, and white pies as well as gluten-free, bacon-chicken-ranch, baked ziti, Buffalo-style chicken and "meat lover" pizzas.

Deep-dish pizzas are offered in chicken carbonara, Parmigiana, Marsala, alla cacciatora, and lasagna  and eggplant rollatine versions. The La Slice menu also has a range of appetizers, such as chicken wings, waffle fries, and mozzarella sticks. Soups, salads, hero sandwiches, calzones, and rolls are available, too.

Pizza prices range from $16 for a traditional cheese pie to $30.95 for the deep-dish shrimp Parmigiana production.

La Slice is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

La Slice Pizzeria, 1826 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Islandia, 631-203-1804, laslicepizza.com

