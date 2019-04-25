La Slice Pizzeria, which was shut in September because of a fire, has reopened in Islandia.

The pizzeria has undergone a renovation and its menu has been expanded.

La Slice serves more than 18 pizzas, either whole or by the slice. The repertoire includes the familiar cheese, Margherita, Grandma, Sicilian, vegetable, and white pies as well as gluten-free, bacon-chicken-ranch, baked ziti, Buffalo-style chicken and "meat lover" pizzas.

Deep-dish pizzas are offered in chicken carbonara, Parmigiana, Marsala, alla cacciatora, and lasagna and eggplant rollatine versions. The La Slice menu also has a range of appetizers, such as chicken wings, waffle fries, and mozzarella sticks. Soups, salads, hero sandwiches, calzones, and rolls are available, too.

Pizza prices range from $16 for a traditional cheese pie to $30.95 for the deep-dish shrimp Parmigiana production.

La Slice is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

La Slice Pizzeria, 1826 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Islandia, 631-203-1804, laslicepizza.com