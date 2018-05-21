There's food, there's drinks, there's music...and best of all, there's discounts.

From $5 margaritas and cosmos, to half price wine by the glass, and three-course dinners, too, here's a roundup of 19 restaurants offering deals for ladies' night.

NASSAU

Bacaro Italian Tavern

Bacaro Italian Tavern (1020 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park) offers ladies' night on Wednesdays at 5 p.m., with a three course dinner, drink specials and $20 bottles of wine. More info: 516-798-1555, bacarony.com

Eric’s Italian Bistro

From 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Eric’s Italian Bistro (70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola) offers a 25 percent discount on their dinner menu, in addition to $7 martinis, wine, sangria, draft beer and house mixed drinks. More info: 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com

Subscribe to the Feed Me newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

K. Pacho Cocina and Tequila

Mexican restaurant K. Pacho offers ladies $5 margaritas every Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. Shortly after, at 7:30 p.m., there is a Latin dance lesson and performance followed by a live Latin band, which starts at 8 p.m. More info: 516-358-2222, kpacho.com

Kasey's Kitchen and Cocktails

Kasey's Kitchen and Cocktails (23 North Park Ave. Rockville Centre) hosts a ladies' night on their roof top bar, Roof Top 32, on Thursdays at 4 p.m. Sangria, wine and the restaurant's signature cocktails are available for $5. A DJ will be spinning all night, too. More info: 516-766-5049, kaseysrvcny.com

Kashi

Kashi’s Rockville Centre’s location (222 Sunrise Hwy.) has $6 signature cocktails, $3 beers and $5 sake and wines by the glass for ladies on Thursdays, from 5 to 10 p.m. More info: 516-442-7600, kashijapanese.com

Novitá Wine Bar & Trattoria

A DJ is on hand at Novitá Wine Bar & Trattoria (860 Franklin Ave., Garden City) on Thursdays for ladies' night, where $5 select wine and beer, $8 select cocktails and $5 cosmos and French martinis are available. Lounge area only. Starts at 7 p.m. More info: 516-739-7660, novitany.com

Palominos Restaurant & Bar

Palominos Restaurant & Bar (920 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square) dedicates an entire day to ladies — on Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., drink martinis for half price while chowing down on appetizers, also half price, like clams oreganato, chicken wings, meatballs, fried ravioli and more. More info: 516-775-0057, palominosny.com

Park Place

Park Place (41 Covert Ave., Floral Park) hosts ladies' night Thursdays from 7 p.m. to closing. Ladies can enjoy $5 drinks, including cosmopolitans, sangria, house wine, specialty martinis and more. More info: 516-775-9004, parkplacefp.com

Revel

Revel (835 Franklin Ave., Garden City) hosts a ladies' night every Thursday starting at 7 p.m. The spot offers $6 cocktails, wines, beer, champagne, cosmopolitans and Prosecco. There's also a DJ. More info: 516-246-9111, revelrestaurant.com

Taste Kitchen & Cocktails

Grab your girlfriends for ladies' night at the spacious Taste Kitchen & Cocktails (4857 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park), Wednesdays from 4 to 10 p.m. Sip on $3 draft beer, $4 house wine, $5 sangria, $6 margaritas and $7 absolut martinis. Food specials include $5 flatbreads, $6 chicken wings and $7 fried calamari, start at $5. More info: 516-654-9155, tastekitchenlongisland.com

Thom Thom Steak & Seafood

Thom Thom (3340 Park Avenue, Wantagh) gets the party started — for ladies at least — at 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The steak and seafood joint's specials include $6 martinis and $6 appetizers, which include crispy bang bang shrimp and spicy sushi sliders. More info: 516-221-8022, thomthomrestaurant.com

Your Mother's House Kitchen & Bar

The spacious Your Mother's House Kitchen & Bar (2349 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park) offers ladies' "night" on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to midnight. You'll find half price wines, beers, cocktails, specialty drinks, margaritas and the restaurant's new Frozen Rosé all day. Both ladies and men can snack on half price appetizers, including spinach and artichoke dip, falafel balls and sliders from 3 to 6 p.m. DJ starts at 8:30 p.m. More info: 516-493-9030, eatatmothers.com

SUFFOLK

Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar

Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar (69 Deer Park Ave., Babylon) hosts a ladies' night on Thursdays. From 9 to 11 p.m., ladies can indulge in $4 select beers, $4 mixed drinks, $6 select martinis and $6 wines by the glass. More info: 631-321-1175, barriquekitchenandwinebar.com

Bliss

Bliss restaurant (766 Rt. 25A, East Setauket), serving American cuisine with French flair, offers ladies' night on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to close at the bar and on the outside deck. Deals include half-priced appetizers, $5 glasses of wine, $3 discounts on martinis and specialty cocktails and $5-$6 bar bites menu. Live music starts at 7 p.m. More info: 631-041-0430, blissli.com

Cooperage Inn

It's Girls Night Out at the Cooperage Inn (1369, 2218 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow) every Wednesday, where ladies can feast on an appetizer and entree for $22. Appetizers include crab cake, eggplant fries, baked clams and seafood bisque, and entrees include grilled pork chop, flat iron steak, chicken francaise and a shrimp & bulgur wheat salad. Drink specials include $15 bottles of wine, including Stone Cellars Chardonnay and Martha Clara “Glaciers End” Rose, plus $5 Cosmopolitans. Desserts range from $3 to $5 and include rice pudding, key lime pie and cappuccino Moussee Chocolate cake. More info: 631-727-8994, cooperageinn.com

Palmer's American Grille

Every Thursday night, continental eatery Palmer's American Grille (123 Fulton St., Farmingdale) hosts ladies' night with discounted drinks, including $7 martinis and cosmos and $20 bottles of wine. A special three-course dinner is also served. For $28, ladies can enjoy appetizers including mozzarella caprese and artichoke with Gorgonzola crust; entrees including penne alla vodka, eggplant rollatini and Chicken Francais and desserts including Blueberry Crisp Chocolate dipped Cannoli and gelato. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. More info: 516-420-0609; palmersamericangrille

Ristegio's

On Thursday nights at Ristegio's (641 Medford Ave., Patchogue), ladies can sip on half price drinks while eating half price sushi, starting at 7 p.m. More info: 631-731-3663, ristegios.com

That Meetball Place

That Meetball Place's Farmingdale (206 Main St.) and Patchogue (52 W. Main St.) locations invite ladies to the bar Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., for $5 martinis and cosmos and half price wine by the glass. More info: thatmeetballplaceli.com

Verde

Wine bar and restaurant Verde (450 Commack Rd., Deer Park) discounts their appetizers and wine (half off) on Wednesdays from 5 to 10 p.m. A live saxophonist plays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. More info: 631-242-8902, eatdrinkverde.com