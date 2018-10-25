LemonShark Poke, a national chain specializing in the Hawaiian style of serving uncooked fish, has swum into its first Long Island branch in Plainview.

The new restaurant is moderately priced, with no dish more than $15, said owner Mike Aiello. Small poke bowls are $11.95; regular size, $12.95.

Expect poke with ahi tuna, albacore, salmon, Alaskan cod, octopus, squid and a vegetarian chili-garlic-tofu version. LemonShark's poke bowls include the choice of seafood; bases including sushi rice, brown rice, soba noodles and crisp wontons; sauces such as teriyaki, habanero, ponzu, wasabi mayo and eel; and toppings that range from ginger, Serrano chili, mango, scallion, cabbage, corn, tomato, sweet egg, avocado and seaweed salad. In addition, LemonShark Poke serves tempura shrimp, egg rolls and miso soup.

LemonShark Poke currently has 11 locations across the country, with 10 more expected to open this year and in 2019.

Since Newsday surveyed the burgeoning poke scene a year ago, the tidal wave of raw-fish-bowl outlets has not abated with, among others, Poketo opening in Merrick, Aloha Poke and Iron Poke in Stony Brook and Mr. Poke in Great Neck.

LemonShark Poke in Plainview is open Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LemonShark Poke, 397 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview, 516-622-4740, lemonsharkpoke.com