TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

LemonShark Poke opens first Long Island location in Plainview

LemonShark Poke's specialties include a spicy salmon bowl

LemonShark Poke's specialties include a spicy salmon bowl with seaweed salad, cucumber, corn and water chestnuts. Photo Credit: LemonShark Poke

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

LemonShark Poke, a national chain specializing in the Hawaiian style of serving uncooked fish, has swum into its first Long Island branch in Plainview.

The new restaurant is moderately priced, with no dish more than $15, said owner Mike Aiello. Small poke bowls are $11.95; regular size, $12.95.

Expect poke with ahi tuna, albacore, salmon, Alaskan cod, octopus, squid and a vegetarian chili-garlic-tofu version. LemonShark's poke bowls include the choice of seafood; bases including sushi rice, brown rice, soba noodles and crisp wontons; sauces such as teriyaki, habanero, ponzu, wasabi mayo and eel; and toppings that range from ginger, Serrano chili, mango, scallion, cabbage, corn, tomato, sweet egg, avocado and seaweed salad. In addition, LemonShark Poke serves tempura shrimp, egg rolls and miso soup.

LemonShark Poke currently has 11 locations across the country, with 10 more expected to open this year and in 2019.

Since Newsday surveyed the burgeoning poke scene a year ago, the tidal wave of raw-fish-bowl outlets has not abated with, among others, Poketo opening in Merrick, Aloha Poke and Iron Poke in Stony Brook and Mr. Poke in Great Neck.

LemonShark Poke in Plainview is open Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LemonShark Poke, 397 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview, 516-622-4740, lemonsharkpoke.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer