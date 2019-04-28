EXIT 37

TOP PICK

The Cottage by Colbeh; 1 The Intervale, Roslyn; 516-621-2200; colbeh.com

Just a short ride north of Exit 37 is this storybook cottage dressed up as a restaurant, with robin’s-egg-blue walls, a reclaimed wood bar, glossy white trim and contemporary lighting. The glatt kosher Persian food served there may be somewhat unfamiliar—and the place is closed for the Sabbath from Friday afternoon until lunch Sunday—but it is well worth the detour at all other times, if just for the gratis crispy rice dressed with lentil stew and greens. More comps: a bowl of Persian pickles and cabbage and grilled warm flatbread. Everything will disappear quickly, but save room for starters such as a traditional Israeli-Russian-Persian potato, chicken, egg, peas and pickle salad.

The Cottage is one of three Colbeh restaurants owned by Pejman Toobian (the others are in Great Neck and Manhattan). Here, in Roslyn, the main menu features generous portions of meat and shish kebabs, many plated with grilled tomato and an oversized portion of flavored rice. The stews, one with eggplant, plum tomatoes, onions and braised veal, are steaming hot and aromatic. You might want to linger over a kosher sweet before you get back on the road. —Marjorie Robins

MINEOLA AVE., NORTHBOUND

Attilio's (96 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights): Local pizzeria that’s also recommended for Italian-American specialties. More info: 516-621-1400, ourattilios.com

Green Cactus Grill (215 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights): Local Mexican fast food; notable for its salsa bar, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, nachos. More info: 516-626-3100, greencactusgrill.com

Matteos Trattoria & Bar (88 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights): Remodeled and upscaled, Matteos is reliable for dishes such as baked clams oreganata, fried calamari, grilled octopus salad, linguine with clams, cavatelli with sausage Bolognese, ravioli and “Nonna’s ragù” with short rib, meatball, sausage. More info: 516-484-0555, roslyn2.matteosristorante.com

Ravagh Persian Grill (210 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights): Many kebabs, including kebab barg (marinated beef tenderloin), kebab kobideh (ground beef and lamb) and jujeh kebab (bone-in guinea hen chunks marinated in saffron and lemon). Also: kashk bademjan (eggplant and tomatoes cooked into silky submission and topped with yogurt) and the softball-sized stu ed pepper appetizer. More info: 516-484-7100, ravaghrestaurants.com

Skinny Pizza (211 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights): Pizza with calorie counts, plus pastas, salads, soups. More info: 516-686-6180, skinnypizza.com

WILLIS AVE., SOUTHBOUND

388 Restaurant (388 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights): Italian-American specialties highlight the fare at this very popular restaurant. More info: 516-621-3888, 388restaurant.com

Jade King (376 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights): Since 1975, Jade King has been a bastion for Chinese-American dishes, serving lots of chow mein and egg foo young. You’ll find a pu-pu platter and comparatively livelier stuff, such as red prawns with chili-tomato sauce, cold noodles with sesame sauce and, in a Thai turn, chicken satay. More info: 516-621-2143, jadekingroslynheights.com