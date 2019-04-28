Restaurants along the LIE: An exit-by-exit guide
If you’re hungry driving east or west on the Long Island Expressway, there are plenty of places to go. Starting at the first exit in Nassau County, here is a selective directory of dine-in and take-out choices along the route. We've also singled out five of our favorites (marked as "top picks.")
For practical purposes, the restaurants listed are generally between one or two miles, or a still-short drive, from the cited expressway exit.
EXIT 33
LAKEVILLE RD., NORTHBOUND
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza (420 Northern Blvd., Great Neck): A link in the chain that excels with pizzas from an 800-degree coal oven. More info: 516-482-0400, acfp.com
Seven Seas Diner (607 Northern Blvd., Great Neck): Popular for many years, Seven Seas extends to all the expected break- fast, lunch and dinner choices. More info: 516-482-0980, sevenseasdiner.com
LAKEVILLE RD., SOUTHBOUND
K Pacho (1270 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park): The inspiration is Mexican and it’s the springboard for dishes such as pulled chicken quesadillas and “ flaming queso.” Noisy and festive. More info: 516-358-2222, kpacho.com
COMMUNITY DR., NORTHBOUND
Antonino's (997 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): Mainstay for Italian-American dishes as well as pizzas. More info: 516-627-0660, antoninos.com
Mortons the Steakhouse (777 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): Local branch of the high-end national and international brand. More info: 516-498-2950, mortons.com/greatneck
Pearl East (1191 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): A veteran Chinese restaurant, well-appointed, and now offering Japanese and Thai fare, too. More info: 516-365-9898, pearleastny.com
EXIT 34
NEW HYDE PARK RD., SOUTHBOUND
Iavarone Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria (1534 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park): Casual trattoria and pizzeria from the flavorful purveyor of Italian foods. Just a few doors down is the Iavarone Bros. market. More info: 516-488-4500, iavaronecafe.com
Mikawa (1532 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park): The focus here is on Korean and Japanese cuisine. More info: 516-355-0587, mikawany.com
Shake Shack (1570 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park): One of the few Shake Shacks on Long Island; in addition to all the burgers, try the flat-top hot dogs, especially the spicy Shack-cago number. Also: shakes, oats and thick, delectable “concretes,” dense frozen custard with mix-ins. More info: 516-634-2010, shakeshack.com
EXIT 35
SHELTER ROCK RD., NORTHBOUND
Cafe Continental (1538 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): Traditional, sometimes time- capsule cuisine. Best bets include fresh mozzarella and roasted peppers; paglia e fieno, rigatoni Bolognese, linguine with clam sauce; chicken scarpariello. More info: 516-627-4269, cafecontinentalmanhasset.com
Stresa (1524 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): Under new ownership, this Italian and Continental restaurant has kept its refined, Old World style. Dishes from the original restaurant remain, supplemented by specials remembered from the departed Arturo’s in Floral Park. Recommendations include torta primavera, diced Charlotte salad, bucatini alla Norma, penne all’Amatriciana, porcini mushroom risotto, bistecca alla King, rack of lamb, sword fish steak, zabaglione. More info: 516-365-6956, stresa-restaurant.com
EXIT 36
SEARINGTOWN RD., NORTHBOUND
Benihana (2105 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): It’s the hibachi show, complete with the theatrical knife-wielding skills on display. Chicken is a reliable choice. More info: 516-627-3400, benihana.com
Bryant & Cooper (2 Middle Neck Rd., Roslyn): One of Long Island’s top 10 steakhouses, with a butcher shop on the premises. Notable for all steaks and chops, broiled lobster and a remarkably good linguine with white clam sauce. More info: 516-627-7270, pollrestaurants.com
Cipollini (2110-C Northern Blvd., Manhasset; in Americana Manhasset): Cipollini is a show. It also boasts very good food, from pizzas and eggplant Parmigiana to fritto misto, pappardelle in veal ragù, spaghetti alla carbonara and whole red snapper. More info: 516-627-7172, pollrestaurants.com
Landmark Diner (1027 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): Landmark is the right word for this two-story production, with an expansive menu, dependable quality, fair prices. Ready for breakfast (Greek yogurt, pancakes), lunch (grilled cheese, BLT, turkey club) and dinner (Romanian-style skirt steak, fried chicken). More info: 516-627-4830, theoriginallandmarkdiner.com
Toku Modern Asian (2014-C Northern Blvd., Manhasset; in Americana Manhasset): High-style and vibrant restaurant for tastes Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Korean and adventurous. Standouts include toro tartare, lobster taco, fluke tiradito, pork buns, jhapchae glass noodles, lobster with ginger and scallion. More info: 516-627-8658, pollrestaurants.com
EXIT 37
TOP PICK
The Cottage by Colbeh; 1 The Intervale, Roslyn; 516-621-2200; colbeh.com
Just a short ride north of Exit 37 is this storybook cottage dressed up as a restaurant, with robin’s-egg-blue walls, a reclaimed wood bar, glossy white trim and contemporary lighting. The glatt kosher Persian food served there may be somewhat unfamiliar—and the place is closed for the Sabbath from Friday afternoon until lunch Sunday—but it is well worth the detour at all other times, if just for the gratis crispy rice dressed with lentil stew and greens. More comps: a bowl of Persian pickles and cabbage and grilled warm flatbread. Everything will disappear quickly, but save room for starters such as a traditional Israeli-Russian-Persian potato, chicken, egg, peas and pickle salad.
The Cottage is one of three Colbeh restaurants owned by Pejman Toobian (the others are in Great Neck and Manhattan). Here, in Roslyn, the main menu features generous portions of meat and shish kebabs, many plated with grilled tomato and an oversized portion of flavored rice. The stews, one with eggplant, plum tomatoes, onions and braised veal, are steaming hot and aromatic. You might want to linger over a kosher sweet before you get back on the road. —Marjorie Robins
MINEOLA AVE., NORTHBOUND
Attilio's (96 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights): Local pizzeria that’s also recommended for Italian-American specialties. More info: 516-621-1400, ourattilios.com
Green Cactus Grill (215 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights): Local Mexican fast food; notable for its salsa bar, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, nachos. More info: 516-626-3100, greencactusgrill.com
Matteos Trattoria & Bar (88 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights): Remodeled and upscaled, Matteos is reliable for dishes such as baked clams oreganata, fried calamari, grilled octopus salad, linguine with clams, cavatelli with sausage Bolognese, ravioli and “Nonna’s ragù” with short rib, meatball, sausage. More info: 516-484-0555, roslyn2.matteosristorante.com
Ravagh Persian Grill (210 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights): Many kebabs, including kebab barg (marinated beef tenderloin), kebab kobideh (ground beef and lamb) and jujeh kebab (bone-in guinea hen chunks marinated in saffron and lemon). Also: kashk bademjan (eggplant and tomatoes cooked into silky submission and topped with yogurt) and the softball-sized stu ed pepper appetizer. More info: 516-484-7100, ravaghrestaurants.com
Skinny Pizza (211 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights): Pizza with calorie counts, plus pastas, salads, soups. More info: 516-686-6180, skinnypizza.com
WILLIS AVE., SOUTHBOUND
388 Restaurant (388 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights): Italian-American specialties highlight the fare at this very popular restaurant. More info: 516-621-3888, 388restaurant.com
Jade King (376 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights): Since 1975, Jade King has been a bastion for Chinese-American dishes, serving lots of chow mein and egg foo young. You’ll find a pu-pu platter and comparatively livelier stuff, such as red prawns with chili-tomato sauce, cold noodles with sesame sauce and, in a Thai turn, chicken satay. More info: 516-621-2143, jadekingroslynheights.com
EXIT 39
TOP PICK
Cassariano Italian Eatery; 348 E. Jericho Turnpike, Mineola; 516-280-8990; cassariano.com
Does driving make you hunger for a great bowl of pasta? Then get off in Nassau at Exit 39 and zip 2.1 miles south of the expressway. Make a right on Jericho Turnpike and, ecco, about a block down is this rustic-looking Italian star. Owners Daniel Baez (front of the house) and Giancarlo DiMaggio (executive chef) treat regulars and walk-ins alike, with warm greetings and artfully plated dishes that include pappardelle Bolognese and linguine with seafood as well as grilled fish and a host of contemporary Italian favorites. “Whatever people eat in Italy, I try to bring to New York,’’ said DiMaggio, who hails from Puglia and attended five years of culinary school there. Good news for those with food restrictions: The menu is 70 percent gluten free.
If you’re a snowbird, you might recognize the Cassariano name from its two outposts in Florida, one in Venice, the other in Sarasota. But eating at them entails a plane ride, while this is just a short detour off the LIE. —Marjorie Robins
GLEN COVE RD., NORTHBOUND
Kitchen Kabaret (409 Glen Cove Rd., Roslyn Heights): A stop since 1980 for prepared and packaged foods. The selection is broad and first-rate, from acai bowls to brick-oven pizzas. More info: 516-484-3320, kitchenkabaret.com
GLEN COVE RD., SOUTHBOUND
Old Westbury Diner (4 Glen Cove Rd., Old Westbury): It’s a diner with all the necessary attributes and dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. More info: 516-294-2989, oldwestburydinerli.com
EXIT 40
JERICHO TPKE., WESTBOUND
Bagel Boss (10 Jericho Tpke., Jericho): A popular stop for bagels and flagels, with lots of toppings and spreads; smoked fish sandwiches; soups and salads; blintzes and potato pierogis. More info: 516-334-0300, bagelboss.com
Frank's Steaks (4 Jericho Tpke., Jericho): “We ain’t just steaks” is the motto. Those steaks, however, are very good, from the strip steak with Stilton to the Romanian skirt steak. Alternatives include roasted chicken, baby back ribs. Fine for the whole family and moderately priced for a major steakhouse. More info: 516-338-4595, frankssteaks.com
Gyrolicious Greek Grill (24A Jericho Tpke., Jericho): Greek dips, falafel, Greek salad, saganaki, stuffed grape leaves, pork and chicken souvlaki, mixed grill, wraps, pitas, burgers. More info: 516-427-5555, gyroli.com
Kobe Hibachi Steakhouse (111 Jericho Tpke., Jericho): In addition to the familiar hibachi selections and show, Kobe serves sushi bar fare. More info: 516-333-5588
Nagashima (12 Jericho Tpke., Jericho): A Japanese restaurant for purists, Nagashima excels with nigirizushi and sashimi. The dark miso soup with tofu and scallions, salmon teriyaki, noodle dishes, tatsuta age and bento boxes are commendable, too. More info: 516-338-0022, nagashimali.com
Exit 41
TOP PICK
Market Bistro; 519 N. Broadway, Jericho; 516-513-1487; marketbistroli.com
Farm-to-table cooking—with a big pinch of cognitive dissonance—has been Market Bistro’s stock in trade since it opened in 2011. Tucked away in a strip mall adjacent to an office park, just moments from the Long Island Expressway, the restaurant feels like a little patch of the North Fork that landed in Jericho. Chef Chuck Treadwell works with local produce in season to create simple, modern dishes from a bang-up burger and skillet-roasted chicken to coconut-lemongrass mussels with fries, and squash ravioli with ricotta and shaved Brussels sprouts. —Erica Marcus
RTES. 106/107, NORTHBOUND
Beyond Bagels (523 N. Broadway, Jericho): Bagels almost every way, and panini, lettuce wraps, Nova Scotia salmon, herring fillets, salads and sandwiches including Reuben, BLT, Monte Cristo. More info: 516-822-4477, beyondbagels.com
Lisbon Cafe Grille (399 Jericho Tpke., Jericho): Portuguese, Italian, American and steakhouse cooking all in one. Handsomely appointed. Sample steamed clams with sausage, cod cakes, seafood in green sauce, caldo verde soup, rabbit stew, rack of lamb, mixed grill. More info: 516-364-4641, lisboncafegrille.com
The Milleridge Inn (585 N. Broadway, Jericho): This long-standing caterer and restaurant is popular during holidays. Gift shops, baked goods. Extensive menu. More info: 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com
Orient Odyssey (511 N. Broadway, Jericho): Chinese-American and Chinese cuisines come together here. More info: 516-719-0021, orientodysseyjericho.com
Starbucks; 475 N. Broadway, Jericho; 516-433-4611; starbucks.com
RTES. 106/107, SOUTHBOUND
Bagel Doctor (289 N. Broadway, Jericho): Bagel sandwiches, breakfast fare. More info: 516-932-0620
Broadway Diner (287 N. Broadway, Hicksville): Expansive menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes. More info: 516-681-3982, broadwaydiner.net
Burger Village (216 Broadway Mall, Hicksville; in Broadway Mall): Hamburger specialist using organic, pasture-raised meats. Also offers vegan fare, salads, soups, milkshakes. More info: 516-597-5336, burgervillage.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill; 215 N. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-822-4074; chipotle.com
Fanatico (336 N. Broadway, Jericho): Reliable trattoria from the owner of Emilio’s in Commack. Recommended for pizza, pastas, Italian-American dishes. More info: 516-932-5080, fanatico-restaurant.com
Five Guys (265 N. Broadway, Hicksville): Burgers, dogs and vegetable sandwiches since 1986. More info: 516-822-8022, fiveguys.com
Jani (260 N. Broadway, Hicksville): Chinese and Japanese dishes from a veteran restaurant. More info: 516-433-0622, janihicksville.com
New Kam Fong (324 N. Broadway, Hicksville): Chinese-American dishes. More info: 516-433-3388, newkamfong.com
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina; 200 Broadway Mall, Hicksville; in Broadway Mall; 516-342-7777; ontheborder.com
Panera Bread; 201 Broadway Mall, Hicksville; in Broadway Mall; 516-935-6300; panerabread.com
Trullo D'Oro (294 N. Broadway, Hicksville): This dependable Italian restaurant has experienced owners and fine service. Try fried calamari, panzerottini (which resemble small calzones), butternut squash gnocchi, linguine with clams, eggplant timballo, chicken with sausage, peppers, onion and potatoes, salmon with mustard sauce, and strip steak. More info: 516-737-0679, trullo-doro.com
EXIT 43
SOUTH OYSTER BAY RD.
Bareburger (399 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview; in Plainview Shopping Centre): A chain known for its emphasis on sustainability and healthful dishes. Vegetarian and vegan options, too. More info: 516-932-3500, bareburger.com
Brasserie Cassis (387 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview; in Plainview Shopping Centre): The consistently good French menu at this brassy standout includes oysters, frisée aux lardons, onion soup, hanger steak Bordelaise, steak frites, roast chicken, daily specials. More info: 516-653-0090, brasseriecassis.com
La Bottega (397A S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview; in Plainview Shopping Centre): A destination for panini, pastas, salads, bruschetta, antipasti and main courses such as chicken Parmigiana, shrimp oreganata, eggplant rollatini. More info: 516-605-1280, labottegaplainview.com
Lemonshark Poke (397B S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview; in Plainview Shopping Centre): Bowls of poke include ahi tuna, chargrilled tofu, chicken katsu. Or build your own. More info: 516-622-4740, lemonsharkpoke.com
Morrison's (430 Woodbury Rd., Plainview): Homey, lively spot for roasted chicken, jambalaya, grilled chicken club sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, fish and chips, turkey meatloaf, steak sandwich, lobster mac and cheese. More info: 516-932-8460, morrisonsny.com
Sawasdee Thai Elevated (395 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview; in Plainview Shopping Centre): Refreshing Thai spot, with crisp duck salad, chicken satay, spring roll, spicy crisp pork belly, soups, curries, pad thai, drunken noodles. More info: 516-261-9346, sawasdeeny.com
NORTHBOUND
Beijing House (170 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): Stellar Chinese restaurant. Try dan dan noodles, cumin lamb, kung pao chicken, Shanghai bok choy and meatballs soup, pork belly with garlic and spicy sauce, double- cooked bacon with spicy bean sauce, crisp shredded beef, beef hotpot, sautéed snow pea leaves. More info: 516-864-0702, beijinghousesyosset.com
Celebrity Diner (312 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): Breakfast, lunch and dinner, with plenty of choices all day long. More info: 516-364-1970, celebritydiner1.com
Chris & Tony's (352 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): Family-style Italian restaurant with baked clams, shrimp oreganata, zuppa di clams, Parmigianas and pastas Bolognese, all’Amatriciana, marinara and with clam sauce. More info: 516-496-1011, chrisandtonys.com
Kashi (343 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): Splashy and upbeat, here’s a place for stylish Asian-fusion fare: nigirizushi and sashimi, sushi rolls, soba and udon noodles, miso black cod, oysters, toro tartare, tuna tataki, chicken lettuce wraps, yuzu-glazed yellowtail, tuna poke bowl, tempuras and teriyakis. More info: 516-864-0900, kashijapanese.com
Mamoun's Falafel (408 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): Mamoun’s prepares ne vegetarian sandwiches, baba ghanoush, tabbouleh, hummus, chicken and lamb kebabs, shawarma, and, of course, falafel. More info: 516-802-3641, mamouns.com
Mario's Pizzeria (326 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): Mario’s repertoire includes all the expected pies as well as chicken rollatini, baked ziti with ricotta, meat lasagna, calzones, rolls, sausage and peppers, eggplant Parmigiana and more. More info: 516-921-7071, mariospizzaonline.com
Raimo's Pizza (380 Woodbury Rd., Hicksville): In business since 1976, with a broad range of pizzas and pastas. Main courses include chicken alla cacciatora, eggplant rollatini, veal and chicken Parmigianas. More info: 516-681-2442, raimopizzeria.com
Surasang (336 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): Also known as The Korean Restaurant, this place prepares beef soup with meat-filled dumplings, spicy seafood noodle soup, ginseng chicken soup, spicy sausage stew, spicy cold noodles, Korean-style fried chicken and bibimbap, or beef and vegetables with rice. More info: 516-496-8989
EXIT 43A
ROBBINS LANE, WESTBOUND
Mara's Southern Kitchen (236 W. Jericho Tpke., Syosset; in Muttontown Plaza): Big flavors here: Jambalaya, crawfish boil, crawfish étouffée, po’boy sandwiches, chargrilled oysters, crawfish-stuffed bread, gumbos, Texas beef chili, Arkansas barbecue, Nashville hot chicken, southern fried chicken and outstanding chocolate cream pie. More info: 516-682-9200, marasouthernkitchen.com
Master Chef (6600 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): Opulent and ambitious Chinese restaurant. A destination for Beijing duck, cumin lamb chops, king prawns, braised pork shank, Shanghai soup dumplings, lobster Sichuan, ma po tofu with minced pork and lots more. More info: 516-931-6222, masterchefcc.com
The Rolling Spring Roll (228 W. Jericho Tpke., Syosset; in Muttontown Plaza): Vietnamese specialties, highlighted by banh mi sandwiches and pho noodle soup, shrimp spring rolls, summer rolls, beef satay with peanut sauce, grilled lemongrass chicken, pork and shrimp crêpes. More info: 516-677-9090, therollingspringroll.com
EXIT 44
SEAFORD-OYSTER BAY EXPWY., RTE. 135 NORTHBOUND
Cafe Testarossa (499 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): Creative Italian restaurant with New American accents. Grilled octopus with escarole, white beans and tomatoes; veal meatball sliders; herb-crusted lamb chops; grilled steak with caramelized onions. More info: 516-364-8877, cafetestarossa.com
Rare650 (650 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): A top steakhouse and lively scene. Braised Wagyu short rib, Japanese-spiced mini Wagyu burger flight, bone-in rib steak, filet mignon, T-bone, sirloin and skirt steak lead the beef. And seafood plateaus, sushi, sashimi, lobster, ahi tuna and pan-seared crabcake are among the alternatives. More info: 516-496-8000, rare650.com
EXIT 45
MANETTO HILL RD. SOUTHBOUND
DirtyBurger (12 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview; near Fairway): Spice-blend-dusted burgers (which also may be ordered unadorned) in at least 17 varieties are the lure, along with chicken wings, fries, seared tuna, mac and cheese, wedge salad, and milkshakes. More info: 516-595-7399, dirtyburger.com
Kumo Sushi (18 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview; near Fairway): Sushi, whether traditional or not, is the main attraction, but the menu also offers wasabi-laced shumai, pork gyoza, yakitori, beef negimaki, miso black cod, tuna teriyaki and vegetable tempura as well as soups and salads. More info: 516-681-8881, kumosushi.net
EXIT 48
OLD COUNTRY RD., SOUTHBOUND
Coliseum Kitchen (1660 Old Country Rd., Plainview): A big deli, with cafeteria-style dining and takeout. More info: 516-483-4900, coliseumkitchen.com
Heike Sushi (1163 Old Country Rd., Plainview): Sushi and sashimi are the headliners, but selections include “Indian curry seafood,” Mongolian beef, Thai basil chicken, katsu pork, udon and soba noodles, ramen, Korean barbecue beef, honey-walnut shrimp, duck fajitas, fried calamari, fried oysters. More info: 516-433-5333, heikesushi.com
La Piazza (1137 Old Country Rd., Plainview): Informal, appealing place for Italian and Italian-American specialties. Brick-oven pizzas include margherita, three-cheese, fried eggplant, marinara, grandma, prosciutto and arugula, and broccoli rabe and sausage pies. Also: meatballs, pasta e fagioli, linguine with seafood, penne alla vodka with prosciutto, cavatelli Bolognese, rigatoni Pugliese, chicken piccata, veal pizzaiolo, salads, hero sandwiches. More info: 516-938-0800, lapiazzaonline.com
The Mixed Grill (1135 Old Country Rd., Plainview): Salads, quesadillas, fajitas, wraps, hummus, stuffed grape leaves and saganaki (pan-seared Greek cheese) point to this spot’s varied directions. More info: 516-932-7300, themixedgrill1.com
Moe's Southwest Grill (1161 Old Country Rd., Plainview): Burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos: You get the idea. More info: 516-597-5954, moes.com
New Hama Fusion (1115 Old Country Rd., Plainview): Hibachi and sushi, sukiyaki and tempuras, Thai curry and General Tso’s chicken are dishes that help define this eclectic Asian spot. More info: 516-938-1117, newhamasushi.com
Plainview Diner (1094 Old Country Rd., Plainview): The full repertoire: pancakes to burgers, cheese blintzes to corned beef hash, club sandwiches to heroes, roast turkey and chicken to Romanian steak and Greek dishes. More info: 516-822-0766, plainviewdinerinc.com
Regal Kosher Deli & Caterers (1110 Old Country Rd., Plainview): Regal has been serving overstuffed corned beef and pastrami sandwiches since 1966. Other choices: beef brisket, salami, liverwurst, beef tongue, burgers, Romanian steak, flanken, chicken fricassee, chopped liver, stuffed derma, fried kreplach, matzoh ball soup, potted meatballs. More info: 516-938-3588
EXIT 49
RTE. 110, NORTHBOUND
Blackstone Steakhouse (10 Pinelawn Rd., Melville): High-end standout for steak and sushi, for business and socializing. Oysters, shellfish cocktails, nigirizushi, lobster bisque, Wagyu sliders, Kurobuta pork chops, all steaks, bone-in veal chop, lamb chops, sides such as hashed brown and baked potatoes, creamed spinach, grilled asparagus. More info: 631-271-7780, blackstonesteakhouse.com
Cirella's (14 Broadhollow Rd., Melville): Italian dishes and sushi under one roof. Roasted cauliflower, Italian wedding soup with meatballs, charred octopus with toasted farro, calamari fra diavolo, radiatore pasta with pulled short rib ragù, veal chop, Parmigianas; seaweed salad, shumai, gyoza, poke bowls. More info: 631-385-7380, cirellasrestaurant.com
RTE. 110, SOUTHBOUND
Jewel (400 Broadhollow Rd., Melville): Glittery restaurant showcasing New American and American cuisines. Taleggio-and-fig pizza, beet salad, octopus with local merlot vinaigrette, pulled pork with polenta, Long Island duck breast with wild rice and blackberry gastrique, root beer–braised short ribs, butter-poached lobster, steaks, seaweed and soba noodle salad, sushi and sashimi, beef brisket burger, seared Wagyu steak sandwich. More info: 631-755-5777, jewelrestaurantli.com
The Refuge Food & Spirits (515 Broadhollow Rd., Melville): Buoyant spot for socializing, dining and imbibing. Italian, Latin and New American dishes include rigatoni and meatballs, ropa vieja nachos, Cuban sandwich, shrimp po’boy, chicken wings. More info: 631-577-4444, refuge110.com
Suburban Eats (610 Broadhollow Rd., Melville): Deli, for dine-in and takeout, with sandwiches, panini, breakfast specials, tortilla wraps, house-made salads, brick-oven pizzas, calzones, burgers, chicken wings. More info: 631-293-3287, suburbaneats.com
WALT WHITMAN RD., NORTHBOUND
Aiko Asian Bistro (1197 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville): Thai offerings include soups, satay, mango chicken, basil beef; Japanese offerings include gyoza and shumai, miso black cod, tempura, tuna tataki, sushi and sashimi, udon and soba noodles. More info: 631-421-8000, aiko110.com
Gemini Deli (1198 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville): Take-out deli for breakfast dishes, Reuben and cheesesteak sandwiches, chopped salads, burgers, chicken kebabs and fajitas, sausage with peppers and onions. More info: 631-692-6400, geminideli.com
Sweet Hollow Diner (100 Broadhollow Rd., Melville): Breakfast, lunch, dinner. Runs the gamut from Belgian waffles to seafood and Greek dishes. More info: 631-549-0768, sweethollowdiner.com
WALT WHITMAN RD., SOUTHBOUND
News Stand Deli (1730 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville): Eat in or takeout. Omelets, pancakes, French toast, brick-oven pizzas, sandwiches, burgers and more. More info: 631-501-0550, news-stand-deli.business.site
EXIT 51
DEER PARK AVE. BETWEEN EXITS 51 AND 52
Long Island Welcome Center/Taste NY (5100 Long Island Expwy., Dix Hills): Informative, comfortable and clean. The New York State center includes Taste NY, with local foods and beverages. Seating indoors and outdoors. Restrooms, grounds for pets, ATM, DMV kiosk, floor-size map with LI highlights, and Hall of Fame plaques honoring notable Long Islanders, from Theodore Roosevelt to Billy Crystal, Jackson Pollock to Patti LuPone. Note the model lighthouse. More info: 631-254-0414, taste.ny.gov
EXIT 52
COMMACK RD. / VANDERBILT MOTOR PKWY.
Bagel Basket Cafe (639A Commack Rd., Commack): Bagel sandwiches, panini, wraps, soups, salad. More info: 631-486-5126, bagelbasketcatering.com
Bonwit Inn (1 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Commack): A fixture for decades. The fare includes burgers, salads, sandwiches, pastas, lobster tail, grilled sirloin. More info: 631-499-2068, bonwitinn.com
Chick-fil-A; 656 Commack Rd., Commack; 631-499-1280; chick-fil-a.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill; 660 Commack Rd., Commack; 631-499-2676; chipotle.com
La Scala Ristorante and Pizzeria (34 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Commack): Homey, sometimes creative, place devoted to traditional and specialty pizzas, baked pastas and Italian- American staples. Also: flounder Livornese, salmon in cartoccio. More info: 631-499-6049, lascalacommack.com
Mario's Pizza (17 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Commack): Traditional and specialty pies; pastas, baked and not; hero sandwiches, salads. More info: 631-499-7000, mariospizzeria.com
Premier Diner (690 Commack Rd., Commack): Covering all the breakfast standards as well as club sandwiches, panini, wraps, burgers, patty melts; Reuben, Monte Cristo, and hot open-faced sandwiches; salads, soups. More info: 631-462-1432
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (75 Henry St., Commack): Many burger renditions plus other options at this cheery 50-year-old chain. More info: 631-343-9430, redrobin.com
Starbucks; 125 Crooked Hill Rd., Commack; 631-858-0167; starbucks.com
EXIT 53
SAGTIKOS PKWY., WICKS RD.
Gasho of Japan (356 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge): Hibachi steakhouse, with starters that include gyoza, shumai, yakitori, negimaki, tempura. More info: 631-231-3400, gasho.com
Leonardo's Pizza Cafe (656 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge): Pizzeria, with pastas, sandwiches and wraps. More info:
631-234-1522, leonardospizzacafe.com
Patrizia's (358 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge): Family-style Italian-American restaurant with generous pastas: spaghetti and meatballs, bucatini all’Amatriciana, lasagna, manicotti. Also: wood-roasted lobster, grilled octopus, fennel salad, pork chops with vinegar peppers. More info: 631-813-1890, patrizias.com
Sempre Vivolo (696 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge): Veteran restaurant for traditional Italian and Italian-American dishes. Mozzarella in carrozza, spaghettini alla Siciliana, linguine with clam sauce, chicken alla cacciatora, calamari alla marinara. More info: 631-435-1737, semprevivolo.com
EXIT 55
RTE. 111, NORTHBOUND
Mario Restaurant (644 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge): Full-flavored Italian: cannelloni, ravioli, trenette with pesto, paglia e fieno, saltimbocca, tripe Napoletana, calf’s liver Veneziana, spiedino, bresaola, steamed clams, broiled shrimp, striped bass with tomatoes and mushrooms, veal chops. More info: 631-273-9407, restaurantmario.com
Exit 57
TOP PICK
Thai Angel; 1812 Veterans Memorial Hwy. (in the Islandia Shopping Center); Islandia; 631-348-2555; thaiangelli.com
When you first walk into the dim, soaring lobby of Thai Angel, you might confuse the restaurant for a gallery of traditional Thai decorative arts (paintings, textiles, ceramics and bronzes) and crafts both old (masks, wood carvings) and new (handbags, totes, whimsical knitted hats for children). But then you catch a whiff of roast duck, fresh basil and garlic, for example, or a panang curry—fragrant with toasted coriander and cumin seeds, galangal, lemongrass and a deep back note of dried-shrimp paste—and you know you’re in the right place. Here you’ll come upon one of the world’s most distinctive flavor profiles: salty, sweet, sour, bitter and hot, often all in the same dish.
Chef-owner Nakul (“Ken”) Keattikul has a light yet authoritative hand with spring rolls and other starters, vegetarian options and heartier meat salads such as larb, with its red chili–based heat balanced by crisp cucumber and carrot, cilantro and mint. Duck with roasted orange peels is festive and aromatic, and grilled shrimp with pineapple fried rice is comfort food, Thai style. P.S.: The place is handy for travelers flying in or out of Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma. —Jane Lear
VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY.
Islandia Buffet (1704 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Islandia): Asian-fusion choices. More info: 631-582-3888
Mama Angelina's (1251 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppauge): This place, established in 1984, serves Italian and Italian-American dishes such as cavatelli Bolognese, pasta piselli, sausage and peppers. More info: 631-360-1463, mamaangelinas.com
Mugi Sushi Hibachi (1708 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Islandia): Standard hibachi options, Japanese and Thai soups, fried oysters, grilled yellowtail collar, chicken lettuce wraps, yakitori, tempura, stir-fried squid with kimchi, miso-glazed salmon, nigirizushi, sushi hand rolls. More info: 631-348-9470, mugisushihibachibar.com
EXIT 58
OLD NICHOLS RD.
Jake's 58 Hotel & Casino (3635 Expressway Dr. N., Islandia): At a destination for video slots and electronic blackjack, Bistro 58 offers breakfast and dinner buffets, burgers, sandwiches; at C+M (Co ee + Milk), breakfast, sandwiches. More info: 631-232-3000, jakes58.com
EXIT 59
OCEAN AVE.
Mama Mia's Pizza (892 Johnson Ave., Ronkonkoma): Warm, friendly place for pizzas, clams Posillipo, rigatoni Siciliana, linguine puttanesca, baked ziti, eggplant rollatini, hero sandwiches, wraps. More info: 631-585-1888, mamamiaspizzany.com
Sal's Pizzeria (2402 Ocean Ave., Ronkonkoma): At this casual stop, the fare includes pizzas, pastas, hero sandwiches, salads, soups, cold antipasti, eggplant Parmigiana, veal and chicken rollatini. More info: 631-467-2625
EXIT 60
RONKONKOMA AVE., NORTHBOUND
BLD'S Restaurant (299 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma): As in breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast served all day as well as wraps, burgers, deli sandwiches, hot open sandwiches, fried chicken, meatloaf, pot roast. More info: 631-981-2811, bldsrestaurant.net
Mesoyios Greek-Cypriot Restaurant (472 Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma): Friendly local spot for dishes including grilled halloumi and kefalograviera cheeses, spanakopita, Greek spreads, falafel, gyros, pita melts, moussaka, pastitsio, lamb chops, stuffed eggplant, baklava, galaktoboureko (semolina custard in phyllo). More info: 631-648-7512, mesoyios.com
Panera Bread; 136 Portion Rd., Lake Ronkonkoma; 631-585-2703; panerabread.com
Peter's Kitchen (966 Portion Rd., Ronkonkoma): Breakfast to dinner: from pancakes to panini and chicken Parmigiana. More info: 631-648-9080, peterskitchen.com
Royal Pizza (299 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma): Royal has been sending out the pies since 1978, with specialty slices to order. You’ll also find hero sandwiches, lasagna, stuffed shells, baked ziti, eggplant rollatini, Greek salad. More info: 631-615-2210, royalpizzaronkonkoma.com
Exit 61
TOP PICK
Mamma Lombardi’s; 400 Furrows Rd., Holbrook; 631-737-0774; mammalombardis.com
For decades, Mamma Lombardi’s has been the epicenter of Italian-American favorites in central Suffolk. Go south from Long Island Expressway Exit 61 and you’ll find the restaurant, the catering facility, the market, and, most important, the bright, busy pizzeria, adjacent the restaurant. Both are flavor-packed destinations, and you may order any dish from the restaurant menu when you’re in the pizzeria. The greatest-hits list at the pizzeria takes in Sicilian and Neapolitan-style pizzas, deep-dish marinara, eggplant pizza, and both thin- and thicker-crust margherita. The pizzeria also prepares generous panini, calzones, strombolis, hero sandwiches, rice balls and garlic knots the size of tennis balls. From the restaurant, essential choices include pasta piselli, pasta e fagioli, escarole and beans, hot antipasti, spicy penne arrabiata, lasagna, stuffed shells, pork chops with vinegar peppers, chicken and sausage campagnola, lobster fra diavolo, and rib-eye steak alla pizzaiola. You may want to take a jar of Mamma Lombardi’s Tomato & Garlic Marinara Sauce home as a souvenir. —Peter M. Gianotti
COUNTY RD. 19
Greek Islands (315A Main St., Holbrook): Easygoing spot for traditional Greek dishes, including charcoal-grilled octopus, stuffed grape leaves, souvlaki, moussaka, pastitsio, lamb chops, spanakopita, pita pizzas, baklava, rice pudding. More info: 631-467-6066, greekislandsrest.com
Joe's Pizza (346 Union Ave., Holbrook): Joe’s (estab. 1978) features stuffed pizzas, meat and vegetarian; eggplant-and-ricotta pizza; marinara Neapolitan, Sicilian and upside-down Sicilian (sauce on top, cheese on bottom) pizzas; pan pizza; “ultra- thin” personal pizzas; house-made cannoli. More info: 631-981-3029, joespizzany.com
NY's Oven Lovin (971-C Main St., Holbrook): Daily specials as well as pizzas, calzones, hero sandwiches, gyros, pasta with garlic and oil, pasta with meatballs and salads. More info: 631-981-4024, nysovenlovin.com
EXIT 62
RTE. 97
Chili's; 50 Middle Ave., Holtsville; 631-654-3834; chilis.com
La Capannina (173 Morris Ave., Holtsville): Italian and Italian-American specialties include rice balls, veal-and-beef meatballs, rigatoni Bolognese and spaghetti and meatballs. More info: 631-238-3476
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina; 45 Middle Ave., Holtsville; 631-317-2657; ontheborder.com
EXIT 63
NORTH OCEAN AVE., NORTHBOUND
Fax Chix (868 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville): Highlights at this casual, cash-only Mexican and Portuguese spot include whole rotisserie chicken, tacos al pastor, grilled shrimp, grilled skirt steak, grilled chouriço sausage, cod cakes, mixed grill, rabbit stew, fajitas, Cuban sandwich, roast pork. More info: 631-736-4600, faxchixrestaurant.com
Primo Pizza (2312 N. Ocean Ave., Farmingville): Sicilian, grandma, deep-dish, margherita, Hawaiian, white and gluten free pizzas are among the choices here. Also on offer: rice balls, baked pastas, baked clams, fried calamari, Buffalo-style chicken wings and more. More info: 631-732-4000, primopizzany.com
EXIT 64
RTE. 112, SOUTHBOUND
Angora (2690 Rte. 112, Medford): At this Turkish cafe and market, dishes include lentil soups, kebabs, cheese pastries, baba ghanoush, beef-stuffed bulgur wheat patties, lamb pide and sweet pastries. More info: 631-230-2997
Tony's Pizza (2277 Rte. 112, Medford): Offerings include Neapolitan, Sicilian and deep-dish pies as well as salads, spaghetti with garlic and oil, baked pastas, soups and more. More info: 631-289-0122, tonyspizzamedford.com
EXIT 65
HORSEBLOCK RD., NORTHBOUND
Medford Pastaria (3209 Horseblock Rd., Medford): Italian and Italian-American favorites such as baked clams, stuffed mushrooms, pizzette, saltimbocca, linguine with clam sauce, lobster ravioli, and eggplant, shrimp, veal, chicken or rice ball Parmigiana. More info: 631-758-5252, medfordpastaria.com
EXIT 66
SILLS RD., NORTHBOUND
The Mill House Inn (284 Mill Rd., Yaphank): This landmark has a lakeside view, American cuisine (steaks, seafood, burgers) and German specialties (sauerbraten, beef roulade). More info: 631-345-0361, millhouseinnyaphank.com
EXIT 67
YAPHANK AVE.
Yaphank Pizza (E. Main St. and Yaphank Ave., Yaphank): Offering pizzas, hero sandwiches, salads, Italian-American dinners. More info: 631-924-0269
EXIT 68
WILLIAM FLOYD PKWY., SOUTHBOUND
Carlo's Pizza (451 Glen Dr., Shirley; in Royal Tower shopping plaza): In addition to the usual pizzas, you’ll find chicken or veal Parmigiana, Marsala, Sorrentino, alla cacciatora and piccata. More info: 631-924-8760, carlospizzeria.com
Okeno Sushi (451 Glen Dr., Shirley; in Royal Tower shopping plaza): Japanese fare, both raw and cooked, sushi rolls, bento boxes. More info: 631-668-8188, okenosushi.com
Oriental Kitchen (451 Glen Dr., Shirley; in Royal Tower shopping plaza): Chinese and Chinese-American dishes. More info: 631-924-1333
EXIT 70
RTE. 111, NORTHBOUND
The Maples (10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville): The casual American dishes include burgers, sometimes barbecue. Favored by bikers; pool table on premises. More info: 631-727-9884
RTE. 111, SOUTHBOUND
Asian Pearl (496 County Rd. 111, Ste. 1, Manorville; in Manorville Towne Centre): Choose from Chinese, Japanese or Thai dishes. More info: 631-909-8825/26, gopearlsushi.com
Hurricane Grill & Wings (496 County Rd. 111, Ste. 2, Manorville; in Manorville Towne Centre): Spiced-to-order wings, salads, soups, burgers, tacos and beef, chicken or rice bowls. More info: 631-281-9464, hurricanewings.com
Pennachio's Restaurant & Pizzeria (460 County Rd. 111, Ste. 2, Manorville; in Manorville Towne Centre): The Italian specialties are from the former chef-owner of the three-star Pencenzo (now closed) in New Hyde Park. Main-course dishes include sole Francese and zuppa di pesce; spicy mussels in red sauce and shrimp fra diavolo; chicken scarpariello and alla cacciatora; grilled shell steak. More info: 631-281-0003, pennachiosofmanorville.com
SoBol Acai Bowls & Beyond (496 County Rd. 111, Ste. 5, Manorville; in Manorville Towne Centre): A haven for vegans and the gluten- or dairy-free, with acai bowls, granola, spinach and kale bowls, smoothies and more. More info: 631-953-2270, mysobol.com
Starbucks; 485 County Rd. 111, Manorville (in Manorville Towne Centre); 631-395-8097, starbucks.com
Swell Yogurt Cafe (460 Country Rd. 111, Ste. 9, Manorville; in Manorville Towne Centre): Yogurt and ice cream. More info: 631-400-9960
EXIT 72
RTE. 25, SOUTHBOUND RIVERHEAD
Bistro 72 (1830 W. Main St., Riverhead): This sleek, casual and dependable restaurant in the Hotel Indigo is open 365 days. Under executive chef Nancy Scherer, the cuisine is American with some Euro and Asian accents, and the repertoire goes from breakfast and lunch to dinner and late-night fare. More info: 631-369-3325. bistro-72.com
Tanger Outlet Food Courts (1770 W. Main St., Riverhead): There are two food courts: Tanger 1 and Tanger 2. Tanger 1 includes Nathan’s, Famiglia Pizza, Wok & Roll. Tanger 2 includes Nathan’s, Cinnabon, Taco Bell, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Chicken Now, Mediterranean Kitchen & Grill, McDonald’s. More info: 631-369-2732, tangeroutlet.com/riverhead
EXIT 73
OLD COUNTRY RD. / COUNTY RD. 58, RIVERHEAD
Applebee's; 1832 Old Country Rd., Riverhead; 631-369-3500; applebees.com
Buffalo Wild Wings; 1761 Old Country Rd., Riverhead; 631-369-9464; buffalowildwings.com
Panera Bread; 11 Commerce Dr., Riverhead; 631-727-0277; panerabread.com
Starbucks; 1755 Old Country Rd., Riverhead; 631-727-0821; starbucks.com
