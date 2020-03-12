Sometimes giving up is the toughest thing to do. Six months after opening Little Kitchen, their breakfast-lunch-early-supper cafe in Wantagh, Carlo Stanisci and Lina DeFalco are calling it quits. “We could see the writing on the wall,” Stanisci said. “Why drag it out?”

The restaurant will close after lunch Friday, but will also reappear (in the form of a table) on Sunday, March 22, at Wantagh’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Stanisci, a veteran of Philadelphia-based Starr Restaurants (he worked front of the house at Morimoto and Upland among other splashy venues in New York City) went in the opposite direction when he and DeFalco opened the decidedly low-key (and aptly described) Little Kitchen across the street from the Wantagh Long Island Rail Road station. The eclectic menu featured egg-timbale “muffins,” croissants, meatball heros and overnight oats with chia, almonds, coconut and blueberries.

On the restaurant’s Facebook page, Stanisci and DeFalco thanked the community for “their friendship and the many great conversations at the shop.” Stanisci noted that “I made more connections working here in Wantagh than in all my restaurant career.” He’ll be heading back to Manhattan to take on a management position at El Vez, Starr’s Mexican restaurant in Battery Park City.

Little Kitchen took over the storefront at 3252 Railroad Ave. that, from June 2017 to September 2018, was the Dough Me A Flavor doughnut shop.