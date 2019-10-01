TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleRestaurants

 Lo-cal Kitchen closes in Greenvale

A Lotus bowl of grilled steak, cauliflower, carrots,

A Lotus bowl of grilled steak, cauliflower, carrots, brown rice and grains at Lo-cal Kitchen in Greenvale, which has closed. Photo Credit: Lo-Cal Kitchen

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

After 16 months of slinging pitaya bowls, cauliflower fried rice and other healthy eats, Lo-cal Kitchen in Greenvale has called it a day.

"Unfortunately, Lo-cal Kitchen is closed for business permanently," read a post on social media. "We have thoroughly enjoyed meeting and serving our customers and the community." The closure was confirmed Monday by a store employee via phone.

The 28-seat Lo-cal Kitchen opened in May 2018 with a menu devoted to low-fat, low-carb dishes such as grain bowls, soups, salads, juice shots and smoothies. Salads averages $12,50, grain bowls $13,50 and burgers were made with healthy-ish meats such as bison, turkey and chicken. The owner, Jeffrey Feinstein, was a co-founder of Buy Buy Baby, and told Newsday last spring that many recipes were based on dishes he and his wife, Debra, cooked at home for years. 

As recently as last week, Lo-cal was offering catering for the Jewish High Holidays, but there were no plans for catering moving forward, according to the employee.

According to property records, the building at 1-5 Glen Cove Rd. — a spot known for a dearth of parking — is owned by KNYC LLC of Woodbury, and last sold in 2007 for $5.65 million.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

