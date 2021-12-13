TODAY'S PAPER
The Lobster Roll opens year-round restaurant in Southampton

A lobster roll served at The Lobster Roll's

A lobster roll served at The Lobster Roll's Amagansett location. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
Legendary eatery The Lobster Roll (aka Lunch) has enjoyed the patronage of many adoring fans, all of whom have voiced just one complaint: the seasonal spot’s closure for half the year. As of last Friday, however, they will need something else to complain about, as the 56 -year-old institution and Amagansett fixture has opened a second location, a year-round Lobster Roll housed in the former Silver Lining diner in Southampton.

Like the first, it has a prominent perch — the intersection where Rte. 27 turns toward points east — and a similar menu, although there are new features, like a bevy of gluten-free selections and other items that will appeal to a 12-month audience. Among the additions: expanded burger offerings for beef-lovers (wagyu, $16.95) and veggie-lovers (Impossible burger, $14.95; black bean burger, $13.95) alike.

The new location, which has been in the works for more than a year, has a larger kitchen, allowing the Lobster Roll to expand its catering presence. Other than not closing for the winter, however, the Southampton spot has studiously avoided tinkering with its main draw: the Lobster Roll experience, which has been its chief selling point for decades.

As co-owner Andrea Anthony put it last summer, "We need to create a new look for the Lobster Roll that preserves the integrity of the — I don’t want to say shack — the seafood theme, the retro theme, the casual theme. We are going to work really hard on that vibe, but I trust that we’ll be able to nail it."

The Lobster Roll is at 32 Montauk Hwy. in Southampton, 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com. Opening hours are Thursday and Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday.

