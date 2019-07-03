TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Uncle Giuseppe's supermarket offers savory $13 lobster rolls

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace makes a satisfying lobster roll.

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace makes a satisfying lobster roll. Photo Credit: Newsday/Peter M. Gianotti

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Uncle Giuseppe's, an essential destination for Italian and Italian-American specialties, brings you a lively taste of Maine, too: the lobster roll.

It's a savory aragosta production made with knuckle and claw meat, some celery, a bit of red onion, and mayo, served on a hot dog bun.

What's just as appealing is the price: $12.99 in a region where the classic summer sandwich typically hits $20 and can rise to $65 or more. (Read about dozens of LI lobster rolls here.)

The lobster rolls are made to order, but if you arrive late in the day, there may be some remaining that were put together a little earlier and packaged for grab-and-go. One of the results can be a wet bun, even though a leaf of lettuce separates shellfish and bread.

Here's a quick fix: Remove the filling, blot the bun dry and either quickly toast it in the broiler or place it, cut side down, in a skillet filmed with sizzling butter. 

This lobster roll was made at the Uncle Giuseppe's at 890 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-683-5900. Long Island's other locations are in East Meadow, Massapequa, Port Washington, Smithtown and Port Jefferson Station, uncleg.com.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Mix and match your meats and salad bar Mastering LI's newest all-you-can-eat BBQ spot
A two-pound, perfectly steamed lobster is accompanied by Veteran seafood spot remains one of LI's best
The nachos simple are anything but, and come Hole-in-the-wall eatery turns out LI's best Mexican
The Shanghai shao mai at Blue Wave in New Chinese eatery goes way beyond soup dumplings
Seared scallop meuniere is served over orzo at 15-year-old bistro doesn't just rest on killer views
Caramelized onions, prosciutto and goat cheese top the LI bistro impresses with $5 burgers, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search