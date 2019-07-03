Uncle Giuseppe's, an essential destination for Italian and Italian-American specialties, brings you a lively taste of Maine, too: the lobster roll.

It's a savory aragosta production made with knuckle and claw meat, some celery, a bit of red onion, and mayo, served on a hot dog bun.

What's just as appealing is the price: $12.99 in a region where the classic summer sandwich typically hits $20 and can rise to $65 or more. (Read about dozens of LI lobster rolls here.)

The lobster rolls are made to order, but if you arrive late in the day, there may be some remaining that were put together a little earlier and packaged for grab-and-go. One of the results can be a wet bun, even though a leaf of lettuce separates shellfish and bread.

Here's a quick fix: Remove the filling, blot the bun dry and either quickly toast it in the broiler or place it, cut side down, in a skillet filmed with sizzling butter.

This lobster roll was made at the Uncle Giuseppe's at 890 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-683-5900. Long Island's other locations are in East Meadow, Massapequa, Port Washington, Smithtown and Port Jefferson Station, uncleg.com.