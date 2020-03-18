Restaurant folk are nothing if not tough. And resourceful. So when word arrived Monday that restaurants and bars would be required to suspend dine-in operations for at least the next few weeks due to the coronavirus, operators quickly came up with creative to-go and delivery packages.

Really creative, because they also now had something novel on the takeout menu: Alcohol. Amid the swirl of unwelcome news Monday was a silver lining, or at least the glimmer of a remaining revenue stream: For the first time, restaurants and bars (who also serve food) would be permitted to serve alcohol to go, and even deliver it to customer’s homes. “Any on-premises licensee and any manufacturing licensee with on-premises retail privileges may sell for off-premises consumption any alcoholic beverages that it is able to sell for on premises consumption under the law,” read the notice of the state's Liquor Authority website.

As of Monday night, customers could order manhattans and bottles of albariño with their dinner. Restaurants quickly sprang into action: For instance, Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore began filling go cups with margaritas and sangria, as well as selling bottles of wine to go.

Jonathan Gonzalez, a bartender who worked most recently at Whiskey Down Diner in Farmingdale and Perennial in Garden City, quickly put together a “social distancing” menu of drinks (with names such as Healing Rituals and Eventual Descent Into Madness) of $12 bottled cocktails that he’d deliver to your door. He published the list to Instagram, and within a few hours had an order.

“[The practice] has been huge in Asia, and it makes sense,” wrote Gonzalez in a message. (Cocktail delivery is legal in China, among other places). If the practice sticks around post-coronavirus, he noted, it could be a boon on all sides. “People go out and drink, but if you offer home delivery, they hopefully will be more inclined not to drive …. and it would add a much-needed new stream of revenue for businesses and also, its employees.”

At The Rust & Gold in Huntington, owner Frank Antonetti also quickly put together elaborate cocktail kits with the components necessary to construct three different cocktails at home, including two tequila-based drinks (one of them a margarita) and a Moscow Mule. “Everything is pre-batched,” said Antonetti, and comes with a Mason jar, base spirit, and whatever else completes the drink — from cordials to fresh juices — as well as a garnish and handwritten instructions. “We decided to give everyone as much of a bar experience at home. In most cases, you just shake and pour over ice.”

The Rust & Gold’s drink kits — $25 for four-drink kit, $45 to make eight — can be picked up or delivered, and the latter is a way to keep some Rust & Gold staff employed during the shutdown, he said, “and give them as many shifts as possible."

At Madiran, a 4-year-old wine bar in East Setauket, owner Jacqueline Malenda has built a cellar of 500-plus different kinds of wine, touching on all regions of the world and skewing toward smaller-scale producers. On Tuesday evening, she was busy fielding takeout orders — cheese and meat boards and pizza among them — and said the majority of customers had added on bottles of wine, which are being sold at a deep discount. (For instance, a bottle of gruner veltliner that sells for $11 per glass is being offered for $18 a bottle).

“People can just call me and tell me what they want,” said Malenda, who does not publish her wine list online but as a sommelier, has matched thousands of diners with thousands of wines. Her entire cellar is game. “It’s a way for [customers] to try their favorites, or try something new.”

Malenda said the new measure “has some potential to keep us going,” but the going is tough at the moment. She has only kept on a skeleton crew for takeout orders. “I don’t know what the relief system is going to be. But I’m going to ride it out.”