TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

The Boat Yard at Tobay, more LI beach concessions open Memorial Day weekend

Mole Poblano chicken tacos with roasted chicken, pico

Mole Poblano chicken tacos with roasted chicken, pico de gallo, seasoned crema, and toasted sesame seeds at The Boat Yard at Tobay Beach in Massapequa. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Newsday Staff
Print

Boardwalk fries and frozen slushies to go will be fodder for some beachgoers as concessions at popular stretches of sand reopen with limited service for Memorial Day weekend:

THE BOAT YARD, TOBAY Beach, Massapequa

OPENS Noon-8 p.m. Friday, May 22-Monday, May 25. Parking is restricted to Town of Oyster Bay residents.

The al fresco restaurant on the sunny, calm Zach's Bay side of the beach is open for takeout orders of creative pizza — there's The Forager with mushrooms, truffle oil and arugula — plus bowls, tacos and sandwiches. There's frozen cocktails, beer and mixed drinks, too. Online ordering available.

More info: 516-324-8474, theboatyardny.com

SALT SHACK at Cedar Beach, Babylon

OPENS 11 a.m. Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25 for Town of Babylon residents.

The recently revamped concession won't have tables or traditional dining service, but residents can bring their own chairs to picnic on the beach (social distancing guidelines are in place) with summery eats to-go such as baked clams and coconut shrimp plus mains including tacos, salads and sandwiches. Slushie beverages abound, from the Babylon Mudslide to fruity Lava Flows.

More info: 631-422-7222, saltshackny.com

KATCH at Venetian Shores Beach, Lindenhurst

OPENS 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Monday (weather permitting). Parking is limited to Town of Babylon residents with driver's proof of residency.

Overlooking the Great South Bay, this Lindenhurst concession is literally in the sand at Venetian Shores Beach. This weekend, beachgoers can order burgers, wraps and fried seafood at the bar to go. Last summer's signature cocktails included the Katch Me Outside (banana rum, pineapple, orange, passion fruit with a rum floater).

More info: katchli.com

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Pan-fried pork-shrimp-chive dumplings at Zouji Dumpling House in New Northern Chinese eatery focuses on dumplings
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
Fried calamari piadini with zucchini, artichoke, frisee, cherry Does Melville's huge new Italian spot live up to the hype?
The provolone-draped picanha burger is available on the Why you need to grab a seat in the bar at this new Brazilian steakhouse
The chapli kebab features patties of smartly seasoned New modest halal spot turns out savory grilled kebabs
A whole rotisserie chicken is served with rice New Wantagh eatery offers large portions at great prices
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search