Boardwalk fries and frozen slushies to go will be fodder for some beachgoers as concessions at popular stretches of sand reopen with limited service for Memorial Day weekend:

THE BOAT YARD, TOBAY Beach, Massapequa

OPENS Noon-8 p.m. Friday, May 22-Monday, May 25. Parking is restricted to Town of Oyster Bay residents.

The al fresco restaurant on the sunny, calm Zach's Bay side of the beach is open for takeout orders of creative pizza — there's The Forager with mushrooms, truffle oil and arugula — plus bowls, tacos and sandwiches. There's frozen cocktails, beer and mixed drinks, too. Online ordering available.

More info: 516-324-8474, theboatyardny.com

SALT SHACK at Cedar Beach, Babylon

OPENS 11 a.m. Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25 for Town of Babylon residents.

The recently revamped concession won't have tables or traditional dining service, but residents can bring their own chairs to picnic on the beach (social distancing guidelines are in place) with summery eats to-go such as baked clams and coconut shrimp plus mains including tacos, salads and sandwiches. Slushie beverages abound, from the Babylon Mudslide to fruity Lava Flows.

More info: 631-422-7222, saltshackny.com

KATCH at Venetian Shores Beach, Lindenhurst

OPENS 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Monday (weather permitting). Parking is limited to Town of Babylon residents with driver's proof of residency.

Overlooking the Great South Bay, this Lindenhurst concession is literally in the sand at Venetian Shores Beach. This weekend, beachgoers can order burgers, wraps and fried seafood at the bar to go. Last summer's signature cocktails included the Katch Me Outside (banana rum, pineapple, orange, passion fruit with a rum floater).

More info: katchli.com