From local oysters to an inventive cocktail, authentic Chinese hand-pulled noodles to deeply satisfying Dominican pernil, Newsday's food critics had a very good year of eating out and about on Long Island. Here are their favorite dishes, desserts and drinks.

Pernil at El Mofongo (684 Fulton Ave., Hempstead): I’ve tried and loved literally everything Hector Henriquez whips up at this tiny five-year-old eatery, not least because wife Martha let-me-give-you-a-sample Caro wouldn’t have it any other way. His roasted meats and titular mofongo, along with Caro’s quatro leches cake are all superb, and the pernil is, well, the very definition of slow-roasted pork. The combo of Henriquez’s juicy, perfectly seasoned wizardry and his wife’s ambassador-level enthusiasm for Dominican cooking and her customers doesn’t just make for a great meal. Walking through Mofongo’s door means joining a thriving community of smiles and deliciousness, never being quite sure which you love more. More info: 516-280-7782, orderelmofongo.com — Scott Vogel

Braised mussels at Anker (47 Front St., Greenport): Sunday is "moules frites" day at Anker and this bowl of mussels is well worth the trip from anywhere on the Island. Chef Axel Irizzary and his "culinary collaborator," Will Horowitz (who oversees the kitchens at all of Christoph Mueller’s Greenport restaurants, Anker, Green Hill Kitchen and Alpina), have packed a whole world of flavor into these bivalves. The plump bruisers mingle with big chunks of roasted fennel and leeks, lots of fresh dill and parsley and a broth made with smoked fish stock, caramelized plums and black pepper. What could be better? Add French fries! More info: 631-477-1300, ankerny.com — Erica Marcus

Great Gun oysters fresh from Moriches Bay: It was a sunny, bracing March morning on Moriches Bay when I headed out on a skiff with oyster farmer Paul McCormick for a story about raising oysters in this patch of water. As I awkwardly juggled taking iPhone pictures and jotting notes through gloved hands, McCormick pulled a few of Great Gun oysters from the water and wrested them open with the turn of a knife. The gloves came off. They tasted like...pure ocean, and winter, as if someone had melded the two into a creamy jolt of salt, snow, butter and allium. I took some home, and spent the rest of my week polishing my shucking skills. Boat rides on Moriches Bay may not be the most practical way to land oysters, but Great Guns can be ordered online or found at a few East End and South Shore oyster bars. (The Violet Cove and Pelican Bay oysters raised next to Great Gun are also superlative). More info: greatgun.com — Corin Hirsch

The Last Word at The Last Word (13 Wall St., Huntington): Is there anything better than coming across a hundred-year-old cocktail you’d never heard of and finding love in a glass? This mesmerizing mélange of green Chartreuse, gin, lime juice and maraschino liqueur, a Prohibition-era concoction that may or may not have originated at the Detroit Athletic Club in the 1920s, arrived on the Island in September courtesy of Matt Sanchez and Jeff Alvarado. The veteran mixologists had the good sense to name their new bar-eatery after the drink, and the equally good sense to build a cocktail program and menu around Peruvian fare. Think pisco sours, bright ceviches, and an irresistible lomito saltado, its slivers of juicy steak nestled in a sourdough bread bowl. More info: 631-629-4545, thelastwordhuntington.com — Scott Vogel

Lanzhou beef noodles at Dun Huang (8 Cold Spring Rd., Syosset): Once an obscure regional specialty (from China’s Gansu province), hand-pulled noodles have made their way to Nassau’s North Shore. From Dun Huang’s modest dining room, you can’t see the chef who folds, twists and stretches the dough, dividing it into hundreds of ever-thinner filaments as regular as factory-made spaghetti. But you can taste the artistry in their smooth, springy texture that perfectly complements the meaty broth in which they nestle with braised beef, radish and a slick of chili oil. More info: 516-921-7060, dunhuangfood.com — Erica Marcus

Rigatoni Bolognese at Luigi Q (400 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Hicksville): Four years after being gutted by a fire, Luigi Quarta's singular Italian restaurant reopened this year with chef Jorge Gonzalez again at the helm. When our table of three ordered two pastas — rigatoni Bolognese and melty strozzapreti, akin to a dumpling — the kitchen divided each into three portions and plated them in such a way that suggested they had always belonged together. While it's hard to pick favorites during a four-course dinner, the Bolognese was like a dream, robust and creamy. Just don't try and wear shorts to dinner, as you will be firmly turned away. More info: 516-932-7450, luigiq.com — Corin Hirsch

Shuga Pies at the Shuga Pie Shop (135 Deer Park Ave., Babylon): Rare it is for a great new foodstuff to burst onto the scene and rarer still is for that foodstuff to be a sweet. But Micheline Cummings’ idea to create a sandwich out of two daily-baked cake rounds and a slather of frosting was a stroke of genius, as the long lines at her little alleyway shop quickly made clear. Still open just three days a week, Cummings and Terry Haughy — her partner in life and crime — regularly sell out of their dazzling, ever-changing array of pies, a testament to the moist, fresh product, Cummings’ endless quest for new flavor combinations, and an accidental origin story straight out of the old Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup commercials. More info: 631-669-1069, shugapie.com — Scott Vogel

Amberjack crudo at eShin Noodle Bar (1113 Route 25A, Stony Brook): When this adorable ramen bar opened in mid-August, the menu was loaded with noodles, of course, but the small plates are also something to behold. Among them: Buttery amberjack (akin to yellowtail, and brought in from Hawaii) sliced thin, dotted with pickled chilis and drizzled tableside with a luxurious, warm brown-butter vinegar. Each bite was like velvet. Though amberjack is not on the menu at the moment — dishes change seasonally — my first meal at eShin cemented my trust in chef Kai Wang and sous chef Will Cheng. More info: 631-675-6333, eshinrestaurants.com — Corin Hirsch

Mezze at Beit Zaytoon (468 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead): The best thing I ate at Beit Zaytoon? Everything I ate at Beit Zaytoon. But I’ll limit myself here to the mind-blowing mezze (small plates) at this new Lebanese restaurant. The hummus and babaganoush were, as expected, fantastic — the hummus even more so when topped with crumbled lamb — but so were rarer finds such as mouhamara (a savory paste of roasted red peppers, walnuts, garlic and cumin), kibbe naye (lamb tartare served with scallions, mint and wedges of white onion), batata harra (fried potato cubes with garlic, cilantro and chili), chicken livers sauced with pomegranate and two homemade sausages, sujuk (spicy beef) and makanek (tiny lamb links). More info: 516-483-3941, beitzaytoon.com— Erica Marcus