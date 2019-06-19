The Long Island Hospitality Ball, an annual culinary extravaganza that raises money for cancer research, hit a fundraising record last year: $458,000 for the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund.

On June 24, Long Island’s largest restaurant-tasting charity event will attempt to top that.

The ninth version of the ball will offer an estimated 3,000 attendees samples from more than 200 local restaurants, wine and spirit brands including newcomers Top Hat Oyster Bar & French Quarter Kitchen, All American Wontons, BLVD 25, The Cuban & Margaritas, Garden Social, O Sole Mio and STK NYC.

The ball is benefiting the Baldwin research fund for a fifth year and counts the Baldwin family as a longstanding partner.

“We chose the Baldwin group because of how generous they are toward research,” said Brian Rosenberg, a spokesman for the event.

Carol Baldwin, the family matriarch and a breast cancer survivor, has doled out almost 100 grants of more than $5 million to medical research through her fund.

Alec Baldwin will host the ball’s award ceremony, which will honor David C. Drucker, executive vice president of sales for Empire Merchants; John Murray Jr., owner of Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall; and Richard J. Scholem, a restaurant consultant and former restaurant critic for The New York Times, for their contributions to the community.

Entertainment will be provided by Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, the 2016 Golden Buzzer Winner from “America’s Got Talent,” That 70’s Band, Lime and DJ Theo.

The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tickets for this year’s ball have increased from $125 to $150 per person to account for growing expenses, Rosenberg said. The event will be held at the Crest Hollow Country Club at 8325 Jericho Tpke. in Woodbury, rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased at longislandhospitalityball.org