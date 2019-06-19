TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Alec Baldwin to host Long Island Hospitality Ball

Actor Alec Baldwin will host the Long Island

Actor Alec Baldwin will host the Long Island Hospitality Ball on June 24 at the Crest Hollow Country Club.  Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By Newsday Staff
Print

The Long Island Hospitality Ball, an annual culinary extravaganza that raises money for cancer research, hit a fundraising record last year: $458,000 for the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund.

On June 24, Long Island’s largest restaurant-tasting charity event will attempt to top that.

The ninth version of the ball will offer an estimated 3,000 attendees samples from more than 200 local restaurants, wine and spirit brands including newcomers Top Hat Oyster Bar & French Quarter Kitchen, All American Wontons, BLVD 25, The Cuban & Margaritas, Garden Social, O Sole Mio and STK NYC.

The ball is benefiting the Baldwin research fund for a fifth year and counts the Baldwin family as a longstanding partner.

“We chose the Baldwin group because of how generous they are toward research,” said Brian Rosenberg, a spokesman for the event.

Carol Baldwin, the family matriarch and a breast cancer survivor, has doled out almost 100 grants of more than $5 million to medical research through her fund.

Alec Baldwin will host the ball’s award ceremony, which will honor David C. Drucker, executive vice president of sales for Empire Merchants; John Murray Jr., owner of Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall; and Richard J. Scholem, a restaurant consultant and former restaurant critic for The New York Times, for their contributions to the community.

Entertainment will be provided by Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, the 2016 Golden Buzzer Winner from “America’s Got Talent,” That 70’s Band, Lime and DJ Theo.

Tickets for this year’s ball have increased from $125 to $150 per person to account for growing expenses, Rosenberg said. The event will be held at the Crest Hollow Country Club at 8325 Jericho Tpke. in Woodbury, rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased at  longislandhospitalityball.org

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

A two-pound, perfectly steamed lobster is accompanied by Veteran seafood spot remains one of LI's best
The nachos simple are anything but, and come Hole-in-the-wall eatery turns out LI's best Mexican
The Shanghai shao mai at Blue Wave in New Chinese eatery goes way beyond soup dumplings
Seared scallop meuniere is served over orzo at 15-year-old bistro doesn't just rest on killer views
Caramelized onions, prosciutto and goat cheese top the LI bistro impresses with $5 burgers, more
Grilled lamb chops arrive with crisp fingerling potatoes, Chef impresses at anticipated My Father's Place eatery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search