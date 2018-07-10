It’s the heptathlon of ice cream, now in its eighth year: On Sunday, the Long Island Ice Cream Tour will test the gustatory endurance of its participants, visiting seven parlors in eight hours. And you are welcome to join in.

When they led the first tour in 2011, Jeff Noreman of Old Bethpage and Derek Steen, a friend from Pennsylvania, corralled about a dozen friends and relatives. The tour has since ballooned to close to 60 ice-cream enthusiasts. Over the years, though, the number of stops has shrunk from an all-time high of 14.

“We encourage people to come and go as they please during the day,” Noreman says. “But they feel more connected if they can participate in the whole tour. And seven ice creams in eight hours is about the limit for a lot of people.”

This year the first official stop on the tour is Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe in Riverhead, where owner Stu Feldschuh will give an ice-cream-making demonstration from 10 to 11 a.m. (There is an unofficial pre-tour breakfast stop at Riverhead’s Star Confectionery, where a la mode is always an option.)

The full schedule is available at liict.org and on the group’s Facebook page. If you want to join up a little later in the day, real-time updates on the tour’s whereabouts will be posted on Facebook as well as on Instagram and Twitter at @liictour.

From Riverhead, the tour heads west to McNulty’s Ice Cream Parlor in Miller Place (where LIICTers will get a 20 percent discount), farther west to Granny’s in Commack (with many vegan options), south to Coyle’s Ice Cream in Bay Shore (another 20 percent discount), west to Marvel Frozen Dairy in Lido Beach and, finally, back up to Huntington for a last hurrah at Herrell’s Ice Cream.

If all goes according to schedule, the tour should wrap at about 5 p.m., after which, Noreman noted — seemingly without irony — folks could avail themselves of Huntington’s many dinner options.

