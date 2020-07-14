The annual Long Island Ice Cream Tour became so overstuffed that, for its tenth anniversary, it literally split in two.

This year, instead of covering a whole island’s worth of ice cream parlors in one day, organizers Jeff Noreman and Derek Steen decided that Part 1, scheduled for Sunday, June 19 (National Ice Cream Day, no less!), will cover Nassau and western Suffolk; Part 2, on Aug. 8, will hit points east.

“The truth is, not everyone enjoys a marathon,” Noreman said. “Last year we had more than a hundred people with us at the first stop in Rockville Centre; by the last stop, in Riverhead, we were down to 20.” Then too, he added, “I’ve discovered more and more ice cream places on Long Island that had the quality I was looking for.”

Noreman, of Old Bethpage, and Steen, a friend from Buffalo, conceived of the daylong brain freeze in 2011. That first year there were a dozen participants and eight stops. This year, more than 100 people are expected and eight stops are planned for this Sunday, seven for Aug. 8.

Highlights from LIICT West’s itinerary include Five Pennies Creamery in Rockville Centre, Herrell’s Ice Cream in Huntington and a double stop in Lido Beach for visits to Marvel Frozen Dairy and Frozen Cow Ices and Cream plus a group photo on the beach. In August, LIICT East will visit, among other spots, Snowflake Ice Cream Shopped in Riverhead, Ice Cream Cottage in Mastic and will culminate in Northport for Lics Ice Cream, Northport Sweet Shop and Auntie Moe’s Frozen Custard.

The tour avoids chains and shops that do not make their own ice cream, however worthy they may be. Not only is Noreman looking for quality, he feels good about promoting local businesses, “especially this year.”

Sunday’s tour begins at 10:30 a.m. and should finish by 7 p.m. It's rain or shine, and everyone drives their own cars. Noreman has made arrangements with each of the shops so that participants can enjoy specials and discounts along the way--you'll order and pay your own way at each stop. The tour will be obeying all local and state health guidelines in relation to COVID-19 as well as the wishes of each store owner. Face masks are required at all stops (except, of course, while you’re eating) and he is anticipating that social distancing may slow the usual frenetic pace.

All participants must register online. The price for one tour is $27.50; attend both tours for $38.80. If you register by midnight on Friday, July 14 (for the July tour) or Aug. 4 (for the August tour) you will also receive a custom-printed 10th anniversary Long Island Ice Cream Tour T-shirt in royal blue. If you miss the deadline — or if you decide the day of that you would like to join — payment will be accepted at the first stop, but you will still need to wear a royal-blue shirt so that you can be identified as part of the group.

