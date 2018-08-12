ITALIAN

Patrizia’s in Hicksville is known for its gene- rous portions of Italian-American and Italian favorites. But since too much is never enough, you may supplement with wood-roasted lobster from the house’s brick oven. Another link in the local chainlet is slated for Massapequa Park.

Patrizia’s

1040 S. Broadway | Hicksville

516-932-1600, patrizias.com

ASIAN

The specialties at Fortune Wheel in Levittown include dim sum and familiar dishes such as General Tso’s chicken and orange beef, but the kitchen is at its best with seafood. The vivid stir-fry of lobster with ginger and scallions stands out: It’s deftly seasoned, tender and aromatic. Other favorites are lobster in black bean sauce and lobster Cantonese.

Fortune Wheel

3601 Hempstead Tpke. | Levittown

516-579-4700

LOBSTER ROLL

The lobster salad roll is an essential taste of summer on Long Island. MTK Lobster House, a fast-casual eat-in and take-out spot situated above Plaza Surf & Sports in Montauk, prepares a classic version. The combination of cold lobster meat, mayonnaise, celery and onion is heaped onto a toasted hot dog bun, and there are fries on the side.

MTK Lobster House

716 Montauk Hwy. | Montauk

631-238-5703, mtklobsterhouse.com

STEAMED

Lobsters have been boiled and broiled and fried, turned Newburg and Thermidor and Benedict, served hot and cold and in between. But the preparation that will make you go for that extra pound of Homarus americanus is steaming, and you’ll find the crustaceans prepared this way from Great Neck to Montauk. The Village Raw Bar in Rockville Centre excels with “The Islander” main course, starring a 1½ pounder.

The Village Raw Bar

88 N. Village Ave. | Rockville Centre

516-678-9888, villagerawbar.com

HAUTE

Lobster can find an elegant, excellent destiny in risotto, specifically the one prepared at Casa Rustica in Smithtown. It’s creamy, savory and rich. Just in case you want your lobster another way, the restaurant also serves a superb lobster oreganata as well as steamed lobster that’s then sautéed with butter, basil and brandy and yes—flambéed tableside.

Casa Rustica

175 W. Main St. | Smithtown

631-265-9265, casarustica.net