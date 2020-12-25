As we close in on a year of life during COVID-19, many Long Islanders are ending 2020 much as they spent most of it: at home.

Dining out at a favorite restaurant as the ball drops is out this year, but some of those eateries are putting together packages that will allow the housebound to eat festively, nonetheless.

"This New Year's Eve will usher out one of the worst years in recent memory," says Michael Bohlsen, co-owner of the Bohlsen Restaurant Group (BRG) that includes Prime in Huntington and Tellers in Islip. With restaurant capacity at 50% and dining service required to wrap up by 10 p.m., Bohlsen is betting take-home New Year's Eve dinner packages will be a hit for people who want to avoid the roads. Bonus: There's no trouble getting a reservation. "It is the same food we serve in our restaurants, just prepared in a way that allows you to finish them in your own kitchen," says Bohlsen.

These are some of the Long Island restaurants and businesses offering such party-at-home dinners:

317 Main Street

Taking its name from its Farmingdale address (317 Main St.; 516-512-5317, 317mainstreet.com), this venue serves American food in a setting that would normally be optimized to host live music and events.

THE NYE MEAL There are two NYE menus from which to choose: a $59 per person option (for two, four or six people) that can be served hot or picked up cold to be heated at home. Featured dishes include smoked salmon, roasted French chicken and pan-seared tuna, and several libations are available to add, such as a 32-ounce Mason jars of sangria or margaritas ($28) or a bottle of Veuve Champagne ($25). A premium $249 package for two includes a tomahawk steak, mac and cheese, snow crab legs and more.

Bohlsen Restaurant Group NYE to Go Kit

BRG recently launched Central Market, an online repository of prime meats, sauces and heat-at-home dinner kits geared toward home cooks featuring the same ingredients used in the company's restaurants.

THE NYE MEAL Each kit is intended to serve six people, and for $350 includes appetizers (a green salad, a heat-and-eat crab cake and crusted "Franks in a Blanket), entrees (parmigiana-encrusted filet mignon, two two-pound broiled lobster in scampi butter), sides (heat and eat asparagus, potato Gratin, truffle mac-and-cheese) and dessert (six-inch chocolate fudge cake with whipped cream). Batch cocktail add-ons and wine also available. NYE orders include a goody bag. Order online at centralmarketbybrg.com for pickup at Prime, Tellers and H2O Smithtown Dec. 30-31.

South Shore Dive

Leave to this hip hangout (65 Main St., West Sayville; 631-218-6500, southshoredive.com) that specializes in craft beer and pub-style main eats like a beer-rubbed giant pretzel and poutine to find a way to ensure customers can totally celebrate this year by holding a virtual party with live music online 10 p.m.-midnight on Dec. 31 via Instagram.

THE NYE MEAL The companion $100 meal (designed for two people) includes shareable apps (mini Buffalo flatbread pizzas, garlic-Parmesan dry rub wings, personal chicken pot pies), two doughnuts from the North Fork Donut Company (nofodoco.com), a bottle of bubbly and two shareable cocktails. Free delivery within a four-mile radius, orders can be picked up Dec. 31. Order online at universe.com.

First and South

Among the many places to dine in Greenport, this spot (100 South St.; 631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com) is a persistent hit with porch-side dining, a yard inspired by a classic summer camp and a steady brunch crowd.

THE NYE MEAL While a dine-in menu is also available, the $85 takeout selection is lengthy, including a cranberry chimichurri dish, herbed rack of lamb and pan-seared duck breast — and Champagne pairing choices are also available. Close it out with sweets such as oatmeal pie, Bourbon Bread puddingor a chocolate tart are also listed possibilities. Orders include festive poppers to help with the home celebration at midnight.

Art Of Eating

A Hamptons-based catering company, Art of Eating offers a wide selection of take-home dinners with multicultural flair.

THE NYE MEAL Salads, appetizers, dinners and desserts are on the docket, with entrees such as slow-roasted salmon ($42), veal osso bucco over saffron rice for two ($92) and a 1.5 lb. deconstructed Nova Scotia lobster ($46). New Year’s Eve orders must be placed by Dec. 23 for pickup or delivery Dec. 30-31. Order online at art-of-eating-holidays.myshopify.com.

Lulu Kitchen and Bar

Located in Sag Harbor (126 Main St.; 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com), diners here typically dine on American food along with offbeat dishes such as oxtail Agnolotti pasta and pan-roasted squab.

THE NYE MEAL Lulu’s NYE menu is focused familiar dishes prepared with flair, with the two main entree entries being either beef Wellington or smoked salmon. Fresh-baked baguettes, shrimp cocktail and oysters on the half shell are available on both the "Celebration Feast" menus; both are offered for either two people ($250) or four ($475). Other menu items include a cheese/ charcuterie platter, caviar and a la carte items. Orders must be placed in 48 hours in advance, a la carte items 24 hours in advance. Call to order or email events@lulusagharbor.com.

Nick & Toni’s

Not only is this upscale East Hampton restaurant (136 N. Main St.; 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com) known as a celebrity hangout, but for its celebrated menu of Tuscan-inspired but locally sourced dishes.

THE NYE MEAL Much of the three-course menu being offered for dining at the restaurant is also available for takeout from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, with items made a la carte for the home version. Mains include a grilled sweet potato ($28), Wagyu New York strip steak ($58), housemade ricotta ravioli ($30) and striped bass ($39).