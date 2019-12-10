TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island restaurants debut outdoor igloos

Gurney's in Montauk has a seven outdoor igloos with distinct themes for patrons to enjoy food and drinks during the winter season. Credit: Gurney’s Resorts

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
They're not made from snow, nor ice, but igloos are making for a fun winter's night experience on Long Island. 

At least three restaurants have pitched these domed structures made from heavy clear plastic in their outdoor spaces, complete with comfortable furniture, warm blankets and a heat source that keeps the space toasty as patrons nurse winter cocktails or light bites.

Such Instagram-ready fare comes with a toll — you'll need to make a reservation and hit a spending minimum. But hey, that's what friends are for.

RHUM

WHERE: 13 E. Main St., Patchogue;

SETTING: The tropically themed restaurant's igloo is up on its third-floor outdoor terrace, where there's a fun vibe and great views of Patchogue village to boot. “We really wanted to extend that idea of a vacation close to home during the colder winter months," says marketing director Johanna Zucaro. The heated space is decked out with blankets and winter decor. The restaurant's full menu and cocktail list is available via a dedicated server to ensure your group is getting what's needed.

SEATS: 6 people

WHAT IT COSTS: $150 for two hours includes the first round of drinks--or two carafes of the restaurant's maragaritas, sangria or rum punch.

MORE INFO: 631-569-5944, rhumpatchogue.com

MAXWELL'S

WHERE: 501 Main St., Islip

SETTING: First there was a firepit, now there's a pair of igloos to round out the courtyard. Dubbed "The Lodge," they're done up with bold plaids and ski-themed trimmings that make for a festive retreat. The heated spaces are primed for a group, says Mark Lessing, executive vice president of Lessing's restaurant division, and have already been making the rounds on social media. "Who wouldn't want to hang in an igloo?” he says.

The seasonal vibe is complete with specialty cocktails such as the "Spiked & Spicy Hot Chocolate" (made with spiced rum), the "Dirty Snowman" (mixed with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream) and the "Chocolate Peppermint Martini" (containing Godiva liquor, creme de cacao and Oreo cookie crumbles).  

SEATS: 8 people

WHAT IT COSTS: $150 for two hours of use includes the first round of drinks, a special food menu and a server dedicated to igloo guests.

MORE INFO: 631-210-0011, lessings.com

GURNEY'S MONTAUK

WHERE: 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk

SETTING: The iconic hotel's igloos are back for a second season — with upgraded themes. Building on last year's popularity, general manager Michael Nenner says the seven private spaces have distinct themes, activities and props opitimized for "the perfect Instagram opportunities." There's an Astrology igloo with a crystal ball and tarot cards, along with a dedicated specialty cocktail called "The Oracle" that's made with bubble smoke. The Log Cabin space has wooden furniture, an animal-print rug and plaid blankets. The igloos have a special menu featuring drinks (including a hot Toddy) and snacks like pigs in a blanket, housemade ricotta and truffle tater tots.

SEATS: 6 people

WHAT IT COSTS: $25 a person for two hours (Gurney's says its donating igloo funds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation)

MORE INFO: 631-668-1771, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

