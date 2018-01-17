Long Island’s Winter Restaurant Week quickly lets you know when a good buy becomes a deal and maybe a bargain. All are worth the drive.

Some of the pricier and more ambitious dining rooms in Nassau and Suffolk are taking part in the $28.95 promotion. Diners get a three-course meal for that price, although it doesn’t include either tax or tip. And, for some dishes, there are additional charges.

The fixed-price menu is available all night from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, except on Saturday, Jan. 27, when it’s offered until 7 p.m. A full list of the participating restaurants can be found at longislandrestaurantweek.com

Here are six restaurants that are among the standouts, for the quality and the price.

Gatsby’s Landing in Roslyn is suitably opulent given its great name. Expect selections such as mussels ragu with garlic, potatoes and saffron; market salad with beets, lettuce and ricotta; three-cheese macaroni and cheese; braised daube of beef with olives, kale and potatoes; olive oil-poached salmon with white bean puree and salsa; crisp duck legs. For dessert: rice pudding, sticky date cake, sorbets.

INFO: 1362 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com

Mirabelle in the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook has long ranked among the best restaurants, earning a four-star rating from Newsday for decades. The special menu includes choices such as steak tartare; wild boar terrine with celery root salad and pickled sour cherries; traditional German sauerkraut with assorted meats; pan-roasted arctic char; mussels with saffron cream and oyster mushrooms. For dessert: ginger-almond tart; lemon meringue tart; tarte Tatin; bread pudding with crème Anglaise.

INFO: 150 Main St., Stony Brook, 631-751-0555, lessings.com

Morton’s The Steakhouse is the local link in the national chain of high-end, popular beef bastions, situated on Northern Boulevard’s steak row in Great Neck. For Restaurant Week, Morton’s is set with a menu of Caesar salad; house salad; tomato bisque; French onion soup; lobster bisque; filet mignon; double-cut pork chop; honey-balsamic glazed salmon; shrimp scampi capellini; crisp chicken; sour-cream mashed potatoes; Lyonnaise potatoes; creamed spinach. For dessert: Key lime pie; cheesecake; hot chocolate cake.

INFO: 777 Northern Blvd., Great Neck, 516-498-2950, mortons.com

Polo Steakhouse is the main restaurant in the Garden City Hotel and understandably lush and luxe. The Restaurant Week menu includes cauliflower-leek soup; burrata cheese; Caesar salad; pan-roasted chicken breast; seared sirloin steak; roasted branzino. For dessert: chocolate tiramisu; apple tart.

INFO: 45 Seventh St., Garden City, 516-877-9385, gardencityhotel.com

Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor is a stylish, handsome New American restaurant that’s seasoned with tradition. Its selections include duck tacos; smoked trout; tuna crudo; shrimp cocktail; chickpea fries with Sriracha coulis; seared duck breast and confit of duck leg; seared bay scallops with romesco sauce; pan-seared branzino with salsa verde and roasted cherry tomatoes. For dessert: chocolate mousse cake; ginger-almond tart.

INFO: 55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 631-498-6188, lessings.com

Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue is an elegant establishment devoted to French cuisine and New American flair. The Restaurant Week menu takes in leek-and-potato soup with black truffles; steak tartare; beet, arugula and goat cheese salad; burrata and Serrano ham; roasted Long Island duck breast with butternut squash puree and orange gastrique sauce; grilled venison loin with sauteed spaetzle; roasted branzino with farro-and-leek risotto; garganelli pasta with short rib ragu; Provencal-style seafood stew. For dessert: pear sundae; vanilla panna cotta; tarte Tatin.

INFO: 405 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue, 631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com