Nearly two weeks ago, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo mandated that restaurants could not operate under full capacity and shortly thereafter, restaurants and bars were told to suspend in-house service.

However, restaurants that were fortunate enough to remain open for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery have proven to continuously get creative — booze to go, adult happy meals, DIY kits and, although struggling, offering discounts to those who need it, and one might say, deserve it.

Some restaurants, like Angelina’s in Williston Park, have been donating 10 pies a day to various hospitals across the Island and to staff at supermarkets like Northshore Farms.

Likewise, Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow is providing 35 free hot meals per night to the COVAD medical team at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead — from steak with mashed potatoes, vegetables and Cajun fried onions , and crab cakes with rice and vegetables to seared blackened salmon with Spanish rice and vegetables.

It doesn’t stop there. Here’s a list of places offering discounts to health care and hospitality workers, and first responders:

Rhum (13 East Main St., Patchogue): This island-inspired cuisine and rum bar is offering health care workers a 50% discount on Wednesdays. Pick up only and must show ID. Additionally, Rhum is offering a 25% discount for hospitality workers on Sundays. It’s open daily from noon to 8 p.m. Its sister restaurants Rumba (43 Canoe Place Rd., Hampton Bays) and Cowfish (258 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays) are also participating. More info: Rhum: 631-569-5944, rhumpatchogue.com; Rumba: 631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com; Cowfish: 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Uncle Bacala’s (2370 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park): Health responders, their families, police and firefighters are eligible for a 25% discount at this Italian restaurant. The family-friendly spot is also giving out free cotton candy with each order. Uncle Bacala’s is open Mondays to Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. More info: 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com

Spaghettini Pizza Trattoria (106 Mineola Blvd., Mineola): Thanks to the combined efforts of this pizzeria and the public, staff at Winthrop Hospital can receive a free meal just feet away from where they work. Any customer can call in or leave a “Winthrop gift card meal donation.” When a Winthrop employee orders a meal, the funds come out of the meal donations. In addition, local singer Sal Manzo goes live on his Facebook at 6 p.m. daily. Any money raised from that will go toward the Winthrop meal donation, too. They're open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. More info: 516-750-8044, spaghettinipizza.com

Gino’s (214 Portion Rd., Ronkonkoma): Gino’s has put together lunchboxes, which include either a hero, pasta dish, or pizza, plus a 20 ounce beverage, that the public can buy for $10. The pizzeria will then deliver it to Stony Brook Hospital and its testing center in order to feed its health care workers. It’s currently delivering meals three times a week. Gino’s is operating daily, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info: 631-588-9874, ginospizzeria.com

Organic Krush (multiple locations): Michelle Walrath and Fran Paniccia, the women behind this health-focused eatery, are offering a 10% discount to health care workers who show their ID. Furthermore, the women are delivering lunch for 10 health care workers from each of their outposts (Woodbury, Rockville Centre, Plainview, Roslyn and Amagansett). Meals include an assortment of signature wraps, wellness shots and juices and gluten-free baked goods. So far, hospitals on its list include Winthrop, Northwell, Plainview, Southhampton and Mercy. Hospitals can be added if their Human Resources department reaches out to cateringOK@organickrush.com. Organic Krush is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info: organickrush.com

Mario's Pizzeria (326 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): With donations from the “Feed our Frontline!” GoFundMe page, Mario’s of Syosset is able to deliver regular pies to hospitals across the Island at a 25% discount rate (the discount is taken off the entire bill at each hospital). Mario’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. More info: 516-921-7071, mariospizzaonline.com

La Famiglia (250 West Main St., Smithtown): Health care workers, teachers, police, firefighters and supermarket employees can receive 25% off their check if they place an order for pick up or delivery at this Italian restaurant. Must show ID. It’s currently open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info: 631-382-9454, lafamigliany.com