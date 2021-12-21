As COVID infection rates continue to rise on Long Island, restaurants are again becoming a battleground. Since Gov. Kathy Hocul announced that masks are required as of Dec. 13 in all indoor public spaces unless venues implement a vaccine requirement, many eateries have returned to universal mask wearing. But a small number of LI restaurants are opting for a vaccine requirement.

At West End Cafe in Carle Place, partner Nelson Cruz said that since the state's initial instructions regarding masking were unclear, the restaurant decided to go with proof of vaccination instead. "Most of our customers are on the older side," he said. So far he hasn't "gotten any pushback" but that he would rather "lose two customers than lose everybody."

Even restaurateurs who are requiring proof of vaccination may feel ambivalent. "Either way, I’m screwed," said Reno Christou, the owner of Kyma in Roslyn. "I don’t like to tell people what to do. And my staff doesn’t like to tell people what to do. But on a busy night at our bar, policing whether people are wearing masks is impossible. And I’m going to get fined. In the end, I had to make the decision that was best for business." (Christou added that because Kyma has a large outdoor tent, he will still be able to also accommodate all customers.)

In this climate, however, "best for business" cuts both ways. Daniel Pedisich, owner of Konoba in Huntington, said that he was less concerned about masking violations than turning away paying customers. "There are already fewer people than ever going to restaurants," he said. "And while there are too many unvaccinated people out there, I need every customer I can get."

Gary Dvoskin, an enthusiastic restaurant-goer from Melville, said that he understood both sides of the argument. "It might be a selling point if a restaurant required proof of vaccination, but as long as a restaurant is compliant in terms of masking and spacing, I'm not going to stop going."

Unfortunately, restaurateurs cannot count on every customer being as evenhanded as Dvoskin. Cruz, Christou and Pedisich all agreed that, right now, there’s no way to avoid alienating some customers. "Let the government figure it out," Pedisich suggested. Enforcement "shouldn’t be my job or something that hurts my pocket."

Here are Long Island restaurants and bars that have vaccine requirements for indoor dining:

Krinti Mediterranean Grill, Woodbury: Manager Tolga Bilen noted that even were the restaurant to require masks, guests would still have to remove them when dining. "Proof of vaccination just makes more sense," she said, adding that about 70% of customers are grateful for the requirement; among the other 30%, some may even be vaccinated but object to the policy regardless. "We may lose some customers," she admitted, "but we've gained more."

Kyma, Roslyn: Partner Reno Christou also runs a Kyma in Manhattan where he had no choice but to require patrons prove their vaccination status. Doing the same in Roslyn was a tougher decision. "I just kept asking myself how was I going to police whether people were wearing masks," he said. "On a Thursday night when we have a DJ, it would just be impossible." Ultimately, he decided to require proof of vaccination to eat indoors, but masked, unvaccinated patrons are still welcome in Kyma's enormous tent.

Sandbar, Cold Spring Harbor: The upscale Cold Spring Harbor restaurant is currently asking patrons to show proof of vaccination upon arrival. This is the only venue owned by Lessings Hospitality Group to do so.

Takumi, Commack: In addition to requiring proof of vaccination, the traditional Japanese restaurant is only serving at half capacity and is requiring reservations for all dine-in customers. Curbside pickup is also available.

Grasso's, Cold Spring Harbor: The longtime jazz-focused restaurant put a vaccine requirement in place Dec. 15 for diners. "We either have to police the wearing of masks while you, our guests, are not actively eating or drinking, or ensure that you are fully vaccinated. Grasso’s has chosen to ensure that everyone is safe by checking to make sure that everyone is fully vaccinated," the venue's Facebook page reads. Diners can show an Excelsior pass or a CDC card, but the venue notes that photos of vaccination cards are not considered eligible proof.

Almond, Bridgehampton: The French bistro has been requiring proof of vaccination since New York City's mandate went into effect in late summer, co-owner Eric Lemonides said.

BTW, Oceanside: The LGBTQ-friendly bar and lounge, which hosts pop culture trivia, karaoke and DJ nights, begain requiring proof of vaccination as of Dec. 13, said owner Gina Caggiano.

The Black Sheep Ale House, Mineola: Owner Vincent Minutella said the bar was reinstituting its vaccine-for-entry policy that calls for customers to show proof of vaccination either through an Excelsior pass, vaccination card or photo of the card on their smartphone. "I want people to enjoy the bar as it’s meant to be enjoyed," he said, adding that it's "a much more enjoyable environment in the bar when people are free to go about their business without masks on."