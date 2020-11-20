Tents, igloos, greenhouses — Long Island’s restaurateurs are devising countless ways, and sparing no expense, in an effort to preserve some semblance of the outdoor dining experience even as temperatures drop. But what if you’re an intrepid all-weather type who wants to truly dine in the open air, under the sun or stars, protected from the cold only by multiple clothing layers and a propane heater or two? Well, you’re either crazy or much in need of the following list. Below are just a few Island eateries that put the fresco in al fresco, happily serving meals to those willing to brave the elements. Weather permitting, of course.

Seventh Street Cafe ( 126 7th St., Garden City): Draperies, carefully positioned around outdoor tables, do double duty, protecting diners from both the cold and adjacent street noise. More info: 516-747-7575, seventhstreetcafe.com

Market Bistro (519 N. Broadway, Jericho): Several tables with adjacent heaters can be snagged on the sidewalk of this eatery. More info: 516-513-1487, marketbistroli.com

Oniro Taverna (8289 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury): An outdoor patio with heaters is open to the sky at this Greek mainstay. More info: 516-367-8250, onirotaverna.com

Rustic Root ( 7927 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury): No reservations are needed or accepted for several metal sidewalk tables in front of this restaurant, with umbrella-style standing heaters generously provided. More info: 516-364-5041, rusticrootkitchen.com

Salt on the Water ( 3100 Whaleneck Dr., Merrick): Outdoor tables warmed by standing lamp heaters — they have tented ones too for the skittish — grace the patio at this waterfront eatery. More info: 516-442-7470, saltonthewater.com

Absolutely Mario (10 Allen Blvd., Farmingdale): Outdoor tables graced with umbrellas and heaters? Absolutely. Tent? Nope. More info: 631-694-7416, absolutelymario.com

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Park Avenue Grill (178 Park Ave., Amityville): The heated outdoor patio at this eatery has tables shaded by sun sails and the like, but no roof overhead. More info: 631-598-4618

Leilu (10 New St., Huntington): An eclectic New American menu is served at a number of uncovered sidewalk tables warmed by heaters and shielded by Plexiglas. More info: 631-944-3111, leiluhuntington.com

The Bryant (100 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station): Tables are set up on the patio and in the parking lot of the steakhouse, some with heaters, none under enclosed tents. More info: 631-923-3321, pollrestaurants.com

Prato 850 (204 Jericho Tpke., Commack): Outdoor tables are uncovered but heatered at this gastropub. More info: 631-543-1400, prato850.com

Maria’s (211 Smithtown Blvd, Nesconset): This eatery specializing in Latin and Mexican favorites has uncovered tables on its patio, heaters available. More info: 631-979-7724, marias211.com

Gurney’s (290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk): A seasonal menu is served at seaside, open-air "bungalows," each with a fire pit and space for up to six diners to huddle around it. More info: 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com