The ultimate guide to winter dining on Long Island
Temperatures might be going down, but Long Island's restaurants are just starting to heat up. Igloos, greenhouses, fire pits — Long Island’s restaurateurs are devising countless ways, and sparing no expense, in an effort to preserve some semblance of the outdoor dining experience even as temperatures drop.
Aside from creative outdoor dining experiences, as well as some suggestions for spots offering heated outdoor dining, here you'll find places to grab standout hot chocolate, gift ideas for the foodies on your list and much more.
Take a look:
CREATIVE OUTDOOR DINING EXPERIENCES
2 Spring (2 Spring St., Oyster Bay): Inside this polished New American restaurant, it’s evident owner Lindsay Schenker pays very close attention to detail — no shortcomings when it comes to the outdoor patio, either. In an L-shaped space occupied by a dozen or so tables, Schenker’s added what she calls a "textured," "rich" and "beautiful" patio, decked out with scaffolding covered by burlap, plus dried flowers, herbs, decorative woods, twigs, ferns and string lights throughout (its original patio is under construction, being transformed into an enclosed glass atrium). The outdoor area, which also features forced heat from above as well as heaters, accommodates 40. The space is decorated with sheepskin throws, throw pillows and heated blankets. Reservations for Friday and Saturday are suggested. Open Tuesdays to Thursdays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. More info: 516-624-2411, 2springstreet.com
Prime 1024 (1024 Northern Blvd., Roslyn): This Italian steakhouse might not bring you the ocean or warmer days, but its heated cabanas will do for now. Five spacious cabanas facing Northern Boulevard and another five wrapping around the side of the building facing its parking lot make up the restaurant’s new outdoor area. The front facing cabanas are more private, separated from others by large partitions. On top of heaters, each cabana has sliding doors with fairly tall curtains draped across, helping to keep the warmth inside. The side-facing cabanas are less private and separated only by smaller partitions. Each also has its own set of curtains, resembling a cabana. Adding to the vibe: music played by the restaurant. Reservations required for both indoor and outdoor dining. Prime 1024 is open daily from noon to 10 p.m. (last reservation at 8 p.m.). More info: 516-621-1024, prime1024.com
Macari Vineyards (150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck): Glamping at a North Fork vineyard? Welcome to 2020, folks. Macari Vineyards recently launched vine-side bungalows at its Mattituck tasting room location, dubbed the Bergen Road Bungalows. For $150 a person, up to six people can reserve the heated space (for the entire afternoon) which is filled with vintage and contemporary furnishings, local artwork, vinyl music and classic games, all of which is shoppable. The vineyard currently has two bungalows set up, but plans to add more in the coming weeks. Reservations, which include a tasting of four Macari wines and lunch by Chef Lauren Lombardi, can be made via TOCK. The bungalows are sanitized nightly. Macari Vineyards is open daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More info: 631-298-0100, macariwines.com
Beginnings Bar & Restaurant (1986 Park St., Atlantic Beach): This literacy-themed restaurant has taken part of its parking lot and turned it into a tented winter wonderland, featuring Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, light-up Santa and snowmen, and … naturally, appropriately themed typewriters. The space is warmed by blow heaters and accommodates four to six people at 12 tables. Reservations required. There’s an al fresco area set up in front of the stand-alone building — outside, no tent — with only heat lamps. Beginnings is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. Closed Mondays. More info: 516-239-7483, beginningsrestaurant.com
RG | NY (6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead): A day to spend at the vineyards in December is a treat in itself. This year, RG|NY has introduced vine-side igloos just outside its tasting room. The heated domes — there are five — are furnished with chairs for up to eight people, end tables and a coffee table, plus lighting. RG|NY offers table service to the igloos, where guests can order from the tasting room’s menu (flights, bottles, platters and more). Reservations (two and a half-hour slots) are required on the weekends; first come, first served during the week. Each reservation comes with a bottle of sparkling white wine. RG|NY is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info: 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com
Blackstone Steakhouse (10 Pinelawn Rd., Melville): Blackstone’s polished dining room extends outdoors to a garden patio that features heated bluestone flooring, a perk the restaurant has had since 2012. Electric fire pits, small patio heaters and a retractable roof (with lights strung from it), plus plenty of greenery give off a warm and cozy feeling. New this season, though, is a tented area that's an extension of the garden patio. A third outdoor space — formerly the cigar lounge — has 10 tables and is unheated for now. Sister restaurant Rare 650 in Syosset also has heated floors in its outdoor patio. More info: 631-271-7780, blackstonesteakhouse.com
Konoba (46 Gerard St., Huntington): Last February, Daniel Pedisich brought a taste of Croatia to downtown Huntington — now he’s serving tent-meets-igloo contraptions set up in front of the restaurant and its neighbors for dinner service on the daily. Each bubble holds six people and has a small heater. Inside, customers can control their bubble's music via Bluetooth (speakers available upon request) and its lighting by a switch. Reservations needed. No fee. Konoba also offers more traditional al fresco dining, as well as heated tables. More info: 631-824-7712, konobahuntington.com
Cena 081 (103 Post Ave., Westbury): Its outdoor patio offers an eyeful of attractions, from a moderately sized waterfall to a wood-burning oven that churns out calzones, focaccia and pizza, including a Buffalo chicken bacon pizza, "Quattro Stagioni," with capicollo, anchovies, olives and mushrooms, and an artichoke, spinach, Gorgonzola pizza. About 20 tables make up the area, which features light music, some standing heaters and a fire pit. A lounge occupies the space just outside of the restaurant’s back door. More info: 516-385-3795.
Roslyn Social (1363 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn): Nick Luisi and Sal Sorrentino have pivoted their original cocktails-first space to serve elevated pub food on a rooftop patio that seats up to 35 people and is warmed by air blowers. Offerings include fried Asian calamari, drunken vodka pizza, Champagne mushroom ravioli, lollipop lamb chops and fried chicken sandwiches. Not that you should overlook drinks, which include a spicy pineapple margarita, and fall-ready Bourbon Smash (with muddled berries, lemon juice ginger beer). Roslyn Social also has an uncovered outdoor area on the ground level that seats up to 20 and is kept warm by standing patio heaters. More info: 516-801-4963, roslynsocial.com
ITA Kitchen (45 W. Main St., Bay Shore): This Italian restaurant turned its side and back patios into outdoor dining wonderlands, where guests can dine within private greenhouses (and igloos) that can seat six to eight people. Both will feature mini chandeliers, heaters and music that guests can largely control and are available weekdays starting at 5 p.m. and weekends starting at 2:45 p.m. While there's no extra cost to eat in them during the week (unless it lands on a holiday), reservations for two-hour slots cost $125-$150 Fridays-Sundays (includes first round of drinks; some exclusions apply). For reservations: 516-779-4293. More info: 631-267-5916, itakitchenbayshore.com
Lola (113a Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck): What used to be a break room and storage area for staff at Lola's has been transformed into a romantic patio complete with hanging lights and candles tucked into a concrete wall. The area, converted for the first time into a patio, was made doable by the closing of Lola's neighbor, Great Neck Cinemas. It currently has only three tables, so reservations (made at least four days in advance) are recommended. More info: 516-466-5666, restaurantlola.com
Amici (304 Route 25A, Mount Sinai): Scoring a table and a parking spot at this 25-year-old restaurant has never been easier. The restaurant’s 800 square-foot patio, which can seat up to 32 people, is now joined by a makeshift 4,000-square-foot outdoor dining area that’s set up with 30 tables. Amici recently added to its tented areas, fire pits and standing heaters, as well as overhead infrared heaters. More info: 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org
HEATED OUTDOOR DINING
Gurney’s (290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk): A seasonal menu is served at seaside, open-air "bungalows," each with a fire pit and space for up to six diners to huddle around it. More info: 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com
Seventh Street Cafe (126 7th St., Garden City): Draperies, carefully positioned around outdoor tables, do double duty, protecting diners from both the cold and adjacent street noise. More info: 516-747-7575, seventhstreetcafe.com
Market Bistro (519 N. Broadway, Jericho): Several tables with adjacent heaters can be snagged on the sidewalk of this eatery. More info: 516-513-1487, marketbistroli.com
Oniro Taverna (8289 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury): An outdoor patio with heaters is open to the sky at this Greek mainstay. More info: 516-367-8250, onirotaverna.com
Leilu (10 New St., Huntington): An eclectic New American menu is served at a number of uncovered sidewalk tables warmed by heaters and shielded by Plexiglas. More info: 631-944-3111, leiluhuntington.com
Rustic Root (7927 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury): No reservations are needed or accepted for several metal sidewalk tables in front of this restaurant, with umbrella-style standing heaters generously provided. More info: 516-364-5041, rusticrootkitchen.com
Salt on the Water (3100 Whaleneck Dr., Merrick): Outdoor tables warmed by standing lamp heaters — they have tented ones too for the skittish — grace the patio at this waterfront eatery. More info: 516-442-7470, saltonthewater.com
Absolutely Mario (10 Allen Blvd., Farmingdale): Outdoor tables graced with umbrellas and heaters? Absolutely. Tent? Nope. More info: 631-694-7416, absolutelymario.com
Park Avenue Grill (178 Park Ave., Amityville): The heated outdoor patio at this eatery has tables shaded by sun sails and the like, but no roof overhead. More info: 631-598-4618
The Bryant (100 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station): Tables are set up on the patio and in the parking lot of the steakhouse, some with heaters, none under enclosed tents. More info: 631-923-3321, pollrestaurants.com
Prato 850 (204 Jericho Tpke., Commack): Outdoor tables are uncovered but heatered at this gastropub. More info: 631-543-1400, prato850.com
Maria’s (211 Smithtown Blvd, Nesconset): This eatery specializing in Latin and Mexican favorites has uncovered tables on its patio, heaters available. More info: 631-979-7724, marias211.com
GIFTS FOR THE FOODIES
Bagel Biz Box: Melville's family-owned bagel joint Bagel Biz has relaunched its shipping service, sending bagels, lox, cream cheese and seasonings from California to Connecticut and the many miles in between. The bagels, made fresh, vacuum sealed, then boxed the same morning they're shipped, generally arrive within two business days. The Long Island staple are shipped by the dozen; customers can choose from one dozen bagels for $61.99, to five dozen for $116.99. Bagel Biz also offers bagels-lox-and-cream-cheese packages and monthly subscriptions. Free shipping; bagelbiz.com.
Long Island Gourmet Food Box: The serious snacker in your life will appreciate the Long Island Gourmet Food Box from locaLI bred, filled to the gills with locally made (or finished) products such as chocolate, jam, mustard, coffee, cookies, crackers and popcorn; $125 at localibred.com.
Custom Gift Basket: This custom gift basket includes your choice of fruit, artisanal cheese, honey, crackers and more; $100 at Grace's Marketplace in Greenvale.
The Sugar Alchemist Jam: These locally made jams from Sabine Gerdts (aka The Sugar Alchemist) come in flavors such as lemon-lavender gin, maple-apple-bourbon, and, closer to the holidays, cranberry-raspberry. Allow 2-3 days shipping from East Meadow; $13 per 8-ounce jar from thesugaralchemist.com.
All American Wontons Treats: Lovers of Kelly Kay's sweet and savory wontons can be on the receiving end of the goods, which are sold frozen by the dozen. Flavor combinations include bacon macaroni and cheese, banana-Nutella, spinach-artichoke and Philly cheesesteak; a dozen for $12, two dozen for $22, five dozen for $50. Kay recently launched eight-ounce frozen dips in flavors like French onion, spinach artichoke, jalapeño popper and vegan nacho; $4 each or two for $7. All can be purchased at All American Wontons Gourmet Food Market in North Massapequa.
Cheese-of-The-Month Club: Give the gift of lactic love three, six or 12 times a year with a cheese-of-the-month club subscription; $200 and up at The Village Cheese Shop in Mattituck.
A Little Brittle Heaven: Top a dessert with it, add it to a charcuterie board, or simply enjoy it alone. A Little Brittle Heaven's line of brittle is made with only four ingredients — organic sugar, organic vanilla, butter and sliced almonds — and is offered in six-ounce bags for $10, or three for $25, or two-ounce bags, $5; buy it at alittlebrittleheaven.com.
Jericho Cider Mill Spice Kit: Kick up the flavor in tea, juices, apple cider, wine or even just a cup of water with Jericho Cider Mill's mulling spice packets, made of cinnamon chips, orange peels, cloves, allspice and pure orange oil. Beverages can be served hot or chilled. The spices can also be used for cooking or baking; $4.50 for a box of eight at Jericho Cider Mill in Jericho.
Tate’s Bake Shop Holiday Cookies: Why not treat Santa to some holiday-themed cookies this year? Tate's Bake Shop of Southampton is selling a pair of limited-time-only seasonal cookies: gingersnap and cinnamon-brown sugar. Suggested retail for a 3-pack (with about 14 cookies in each) is $20. Available at the shop in Southampton (43 N. Sea Road).
"Hamptons Kitchen" Cookbook: This 2020 cookbook by Long Islanders Hillary Davis and Stacy Dermont, chock-full of fun and delicious recipes, is an East End vacation without the traffic; $29.95, available in bookstores and online.
STANDOUT HOT CHOCOLATE
Toast Coffeehouse (9 S. Park Ave., Bay Shore): This carnival-themed breakfast-and-lunch spot offers a standard hot chocolate (also known as the gourmet hot chocolate), available in specialty options like s'mores and salted caramel, among others. Hot chocolate here is served in 20-ounce glasses for $4.95 and can be spiked with vanilla or coconut rum for $10.95. For an added twist, the Bay Shore Toast is selling hot chocolate "bombs": for $11.95 you can get a milk chocolate ball in a mug, a side of steamed milk and either Bailey's Irish cream or whiskey — when you drop in the steam milk it melts the ball and you get a spiked beverage to enjoy. Toast Bay Shore is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More info: 631-647-9560, toastcoffeehouse.com (Other locations in Port Jefferson and Patchogue, and an express in Holbrook; menus can differ between each outlet.)
Broadway Gourmet Bagel Cafe & Caterers (893 North Broadway, North Massapequa): Broadway Gourmet is now also serving hot chocolate "baskets." Three options include: a premade "Kid's Cocoa Basket," $20, with premade with hot chocolate mix, marshmallows, and festive candies. Then there's custom-made "Holly Jolly Hot Cocoa" baskets, $55, with a box of hot chocolate and cups for 10 people, plus fixings such as marshmallows, chocolate chips, shredded coconut, Pirouette cookies, brownies bites and Rice Krispie treats. A large order, $95, gets you enough goodies for 20 people. For an upcharge of $10-$15, customers can add doughnuts, crumb cake bites, cookies and other treats. More info: 516-797-4840, broadwaygourmetcaterers.com
Spoons (3935 Merrick Rd., Seaford): This once-seasonal ice cream and cereal bar has extended into the winter season, and with that comes two new products: frozen hot chocolate and hot chocolate bombs. The former is made with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, hot chocolate mix and chocolate syrup. It's topped with whipped cream, marshmallows and more chocolate powder, $7.25 for 16 ounces. The hot chocolate bombs are made in-house by owner Sergio DeCiantis, who gets help from chef Stephanie Mincieli. Milk chocolate spheres are filled with Swiss Miss hot cocoa mix and say, Lucky Charms marshmallows. DeCiantis said he's still experimenting with other fillers, like Oreos, peppermint bark and cereal. The customer gets two cups, one with the chocolate bomb in it and the other with the exact amount of hot milk needed to melt the bomb. It's served in a to-go drink carrier that includes directions. Each bomb is 2 and 3/4 inches in diameter and costs $8.
Coffee Booths (226 Middle Country Rd., Selden): Specialty lattes are just the tip of the iceberg at this hidden gem. The family owned and operated spot has a housemade hot chocolate on the menu (melted Belgium chocolate, sugar and a hint of Ghiradelli Classic White vanilla chips mixed with milk and steamed; topped with whipped cream and drizzling of chocolate), but any of its 15 specialty lattes can instead be made with a hot chocolate base; check the menu for current options, which may include such rich flavors as S'mores, Spicy Dark Chocolate, Chocolate-Dunked Pretzel, Rice Krispy Treat and Black-And-White Cookie. Available in two sizes: 12 ounces for $3.50 (iced, $4) and 16 ounces for $4.50 (iced, $5). Specialty flavoring costs $1. Cash only. Coffee Booths is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info: 631-846-1966, coffeebooths.business.site
For Five Coffee Roasters (292 Plandome Rd., Manhasset): The sleek For Five cafe may be known for its roster of coffee, but don't side step the hot chocolate (made with chocolate ganache and steamed milk). Before it's served, a barista will finish it with an Instagram-worthy design. Warm up with a 12-ounce cup for $5.25. For Five is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. More info: 516-918-9488, forfivecoffee.com
ITA Kitchen (45 W. Main St. in Bay Shore): This Italian restaurant offers a variety of bombs, from milk chocolate to white chocolate to milk chocolate with peppermint, all of which are bought from The Perfect Cupcake. The chocolate bombs, stuffed with cocoa powder and marshmallows, come in kid and adult versions. Kids get theirs with hot, steamed milk poured over it. Adults can choose from frothed RumChata or have it served with a side of Baileys Irish Cream or Frangelico. Recommended for dine-in, but takeout also available. Each bomb is approximately three inches in diameter and costs $6.95 (no liquor) or $10.95 (with liquor). More info: 631-267-5916, itakitchenbayshore.com
Massapequa Perk (117 Front St., Massapequa Park): At this coffeehouse across from the LIRR station, customers can sip on flavored hot cocoa drinks year-round — traditional, mint chocolate, toasted marshmallow, raspberry, Chile chocolate, Nutella and peanut butter. Cocoa powder is mixed with steamed milk and one of the above mentioned syrups, which can then be topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, nutmeg and more. Available in three sizes: 12 ounces for $4, 16 ounces for $4.25 and 20 ounces for $5. Massapequa Perk is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info: m.facebook.com/Massapequa.perk
Whiskey Down Diner (252 Main St., Farmingdale): The old-fashion way of offering hot chocolate? Poured and served in a cup. Today’s way of serving it? In a cup, accompanied by a charcuterie board of fixings. Expect nothing less from co-owner of Whiskey Down, Alyson Kanaras (who owns the diner with her brother John), who’s also behind the diner’s boozy hot chocolate lineup, dubbed Scott Calvin’s Chocolate Bar (an homage to Tim Allen’s character in "The Santa Clause" movie). Here, the board comes with an assortment of cookies ranging from gingerbread men to chocolate chip, a variety of marshmallows, candy cane spoons, chocolates and caramel. It’s available for dine in ($30, includes hot chocolate) or pick up ($30, not including hot cocoa; packets can be added for an additional $1 each; traditional hot chocolate for $3.50 and boozy for $12). Feeds four, but consider this more of an experience than an after-dinner drink or dessert — there’s a lot to offer; Whiskey Down is open Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info: 516, 927-8264, whiskeydowndiner.com
Costa Nova Waffle (211 2nd St., Mineola): This dainty waffle house that transports you straight to Portugal with its décor and food, offers two hot chocolate options: Nutella and traditional. Both are made with Ghirardelli chocolate powder, which is mixed with water and steamed milk, then topped with a mocha drizzle or marshmallows. If you order the Nutella, the hazelnut spread is slathered on the inside of the cup. A traditional small (12 ounces) is $2.75 and a large (16 ounces) is $3; a Nutella small is $3.25 and a large is $3.75. Costa Nova is open Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. More info: 516-500-9802, costanovawaffle.com
South Shore Dive (65 Main St., West Sayville): At this trendy pub and restaurant craft brews, cocktails and comfort food are the draw, and on Sunday nights through the winter, so is its hot chocolate. Previous years saw customers (for $12) get a 16-ounce mug of traditional or mint hot chocolate, which could then be spiked with RumChata or Stoli vanilla, among other booze, plus toppings like marshmallows, teddy grahams and gummy bears. South Shore Dive is open 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 p.m. until 12 a.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9:30 Sundays. More info: 631-218-6500, southshoredive.com
Chip'n Dipped Chocolatier (342 New York Ave., Huntington): In the 14 years Chip'n Dipped has been around, owner Peter Goldfarb has not only sold the average chocolate-covered treats like pretzels, dried fruit, brittle and cookies. He's also served up treats that aren't necessarily found everywhere, like custom s'mores, cookie-warming plates, edible cookie dough and now, hot chocolate bombs. Added to his chocolate lineup this fall, the "bombs" are made of dark chocolate and filled with ground chocolate and Dandies all-natural marshmallows. The three-inch balls cost $9.95 and are wrapped one per gift box. At Chip'n Dipped, customers can also order a traditional or salted caramel hot chocolate. Chip'n Dipped Chocolatier is open Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info: 631-470-2579, chipndipped.com
Grindstone Coffee & Donuts (7A Main St., Sag Harbor): This hipster doughnut shop goes beyond its brioche-style doughnut variations — its drinks list is made up of an impressive mix, too, including its hot chocolate. Try a traditional, or kick it up a notch with a spicy creation: Monin dark chocolate syrup, steamed whole milk, Saigon cinnamon and Cayenne pepper. It's then topped with a dusting of cocoa powder. Available in two sizes: 12 ounces for $5 and 16 ounces for $5.25. Grindstone is open daily 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. More info: 631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com
Witches Brew Coffee House (311 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead): This 25-year-old Gothic Victorian cafe that gives off Halloween-like vibes offers the confectionary drink in 30 flavors — cocoa powder is infused with hot water and steamed milk, then mixed with syrup. Customers can choose from flavors like peanut butter, chocolate cupcake, raspberry and caramel. Another option is the half cocoa-half coffee drink (café au lait with cocoa powder and steamed milk), and it also offers a frozen hot chocolate and vegan option, too. These drinks can be topped with vegan marshmallows, shredded toasted coconut and sprinkles, to name a few. Available in two sizes: 11 ounces for $4 and 18 ounces for $5. Prices do not include toppings, which range from 75 cents to $1 each. Witches Brew is open Wednesdays through Sundays noon to 11 p.m. and does not accept reservations. More info: 516-489-9482, facebook.com/The-Witches-Brew-41854822214
Herrell's Ice Cream (46H Gerard St., Huntington): This Huntington Village ice cream parlor offers a variety of vegan hot chocolate beverages: original, malted, peppermint and coconut. The recipe is proprietary, but owner Cathy Meuser said cocoa and malt powder are mixed with water and used as the base. All are served in a 12-ounce cup and cost $4.15; add chocolate or original whipped cream for an additional 60 cents. Herrell's is open Wednesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. More info: 631-673-1100, herrellshuntington.com
The Chocolate Duck (310 Main St., Farmingdale): This 33-year-old chocolate shop is offering chocolate bombs in various shapes, from pumpkins and turkeys stuffed with hot chocolate mix, mini marshmallows and festive candies, to Santa, ornaments and snowflakes. The Chocolate Duck also takes custom orders where you can choose your own chocolate flavor, like pumpkin spice, mint chocolate or cranberry (call at least two days ahead to order). Each bomb is 2 and 3/4 inches in diameter and costs $5.75, or a pack of six for about $30. More info: 516-249-0887, chocolateduck.com
RESTAURANTS WITH FIRE PITS
Il Giardino (739 Main Rd., Aquebogue): This is the kind of place that makes the North Fork so special — a restaurant located in a house-like structure with wooden floors and dim lights. It's cozy, romantic and has a menu of southern Italian food. Out back, there's a secluded courtyard with a brick patio from which on a clear night you can see stars on top of stars. Call ahead to get on the list to be seated by the circular fire pit; if it's filled the evening you call, you can be put on the list for another night. Seating by the flame is otherwise first-come first serve and there may be a wait. More info: 631-779-3900, ilgiardinoaquebogue.com
Broadway Market (643 Broadway, Rocky Point): This modern gastropub serves a menu of comfort foods, plus brunch. Out back, there's a stone-filled propane-powered fire-pit to which guests can pull up a chair and feel the heat; a heater has also been installed nearby to help amp up the temperature, and live entertainment will be scheduled on occasion, weather-permitting. The menu offers a list of "munchies" like buffalo cauliflower and fried pickles, as well as a changing selection of egg rolls, quesadillas and soup, so ask your server what's cooking that day. More info: 631-849-1729, bmropo.com
Gurney's (290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk): Feast on artisan meats and cheeses, short rib sliders, oysters and more while taking in ocean views at Gurney's Montauk resort. Its "Bungalows By The Sea" come equipped with open-air fire pits, wooden chairs cushioned with plush throw blankets, a variety of tables big and small, and some shrubbery. Gurney's has eight bungalows, each accommodating up to six guests and available for two hours at time. There's a $25 adult charitable donation, which benefits East Hampton Meals on Wheels, The Retreat, Project Most and Concerned Citizens of Montauk. Children under 12 are free. This dining experience is open to both hotel guests and the public through March. Gurney's also has a fire pit lounge, a designated area with a similar experience for hotel guests only. Here, it's first come, first served until 10 p.m. Reservations are required after then. Reservations can be made here. More info: 631-668-1771, gurneysresorts.com/montauk
Coach Meeting House (160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay): The five propane-powered fire pits here are available as part of a package deal that also includes the use of prefabricated igloos, which are free to use but must be reserved in advance (via opentable.com; there is a minimum $200 spend for a two-hour session, there is a $100 cancellation fee up to 24 hours in advance and a $1000 charge for either no-shows or late cancellation fees) for groups of six to 10 people. Each pit is encircled by white, beachy lawn chairs — and the entire scene is further located within a courtyard wrapped in shrubbery that glows with small-bulb lighting at night. Patrons may dine by the flickering flames that reflect orange off short glass that sides each fire on all sides but is top-open so as to make the heat accessible — and not grabbing a drink while eating here is practically a crime as it's locally famous for its spiked slushies — but heated tipples like mulled cider, peppermint hot chocolate, butterbeer and Irish coffee are also available, with alcohol or without. More info: 516-588-9288, coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com
H2O Seafood & Sushi (215 W. Main St., Smithtown): You'll know you're in the right place when you pull up and see a row of dancing flames set along the edge of the patio in a decorative firewall piece — but there's also a warming fire pit located near the center of the courtyard where guests can reserve a seat. It's a place where wine, cocktails and craft beer are offered as are dishes largely focused on seafood such as sushi, fish and lobster — and people can still sit and dine or do drinks by the flames, no reservations required. More info: 631-361-6464, h2oseafoodsushi.com
Off Key Tikki (31 Baker Pl., Patchogue): The log-burning fire pit at this place along the Patchogue River sees action all year-round. In the colder months, the live entertainment shifts indoors but many guests still find their way out to the raging flames for drinks and conversation while sitting in beach chairs. The pit here is a large stone ring and the flames get some nice height. If the pit's not lit when you get there, ask if it can be ignited for your group; seating is first-come, first-serve. This spot does tiki bar-proud fruity cocktails, but in the cold air, perhaps a coconut jalapeño margarita is the kind of beachy yet spicy beverage to try. More info: 631-475-1723, offkeytikki.com
Hotel Indigo (1830 West Main St., Riverhead): Patrons at the hotel's Bistro 72 restaurant are welcome to take their drinks out back to relax on pillowed patio furniture that's half-circled around a wood-burning fire pit as well as propane-powered triangular fire towers. Full meals, taco plates and smaller bites from the snack menu all work around the fire — which is generally first-come, first serve unless it's been reserved for a private event. You can call and reserve the space for dining, but if you just show up and find an open seat, a server can meet you there to take your order. More info: 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com
RESTAURANTS WITH IGLOOS
Danfords (25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson): With a brilliant view of Port Jefferson Harbor, watch the ferries come in or people wandering Harborfront Park from the four iglooson the back deck. Reservations can be made for lunch or dinner up to two hours; two bottles of Champagne are included. Blankets are not provided, but guests may bring their own; a special "igloo-inspired" food menu is available. Each is done up in with décor, have a "fireplace-styled heater" inside and a Bluetooth speaker that can be paired with your phone so you can choose the music. Under COVID restrictions, igloos will be cleaned and sanitized during 30-minute periods between reserved times. Seats six people; $150 for two-hour rentals, plus a $100 minimum food and beverage purchase. More info: 631-928-5200 (ext. 170), danfords.com
The Ram's Head Inn (108 Ram Island Dr., Shelter Island Heights): Off on isolated Shelter Island, three heated igloos sit behind the hotel on a west-facing lawn that allows for sunsets that fall into sparkling Coecles Harbor. Available to guests of both the Inn and the restaurant, each will be disinfected after each use. Each igloo is decorated with items like flowers, candles and twinkling lights. The venue’s regular seasonal menu (and a $58 five-course "Harvest Tasting" menu) can be enjoyed within the confines of each clear dome. Seats four people (not including children); available for two-hour rentals, no rental fees. More info: 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com
The Oar (264 West Ave., Patchogue): Located along the Patchogue River, the deck space here is wrapped in open skies and water views — it’s sun-soaked in the day, and under dark, starry skies at night. The two heated igloos (with two more slated to arrive soon) make these views much easier to enjoy when the notorious winter winds blow through; there’s deck furniture inside to make things comfortable. Each will be hot-steamed between uses. A special seasonal menu will be offered; guests are asked to bring their own blankets. Fire pits and heaters are also being added to the surrounding section. Seats six people; $75 for two hours Sunday through Thursday; $150 for Friday and Saturday, which on these days includes the first round of drinks. More info: 631-654-8266, theoar.com
Mirabelle Tavern (150 Main St., Stony Brook): Mirabelle has one igloo set up on the restaurant's front patio, available for dining Wednesdays to Saturdays starting at 5 p.m. and on Sundays starting at 4 p.m. Dubbed the "Guy Gloo," its interior features cushioned wooden chairs, a coffee table, oversized pillows, shag décor and plenty of lighting. Chef Guy serves up a tapas-style tasting menu that changes daily; regular menu also available. The igloo is sanitized after every reservation. Good for six people; $150 for two hours ($200 on holidays). It includes a bottle of Prosecco with a food purchase. More info: 631-751-0555, lessings.com
EGP Land & Sea (2 Pettit Pl., Island Park): This gastropub with a seafood lean is now sporting igloos that also come with a special menu that is geared toward quick bites and apps, in order to make igloo eating an easier experience. The space gets cleaned and sanitized between each use. Good for a maximum of 10 people (a minimum of six Fridays and Saturdays); $150 for two hours Sundays through Thursdays; $200 Fridays and Saturdays (plus a 20% gratuity); one round of drinks is included. More info: 516-544-2879, egplandandsea.com
Smuggler Jack's (157 Forest Ave., Massapequa): Nestled quietly within a neighborhood, there are five igloos on the venue’s deck with views of the adjacent Schmidt Canal, which are available to reserve beginning at 11 a.m. daily. A 15-minute window will be observed between uses for sanitizing purposes; cleaning methods will include power spray sanitation and the igloos will be ventilated per state health department guidelines. Each will have a dedicated server; lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) will be orderable for igloo dining, as will the midweek Happy Hour (3 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday). Each will feature a warming device and will be decorated for the holidays with rugs, lights and music. Seats six to eight people; reservable for up to two hours; lunch and Sunday brunch reservations are $60, after 5 p.m. $75 Monday through Thursday, $125 Fridays through Sundays (excluding holidays and holiday evenings). Rates include first round of drinks (excluding Johnny Walker Blue and High Malt Liquor). A deposit is required for all dinner reservations. More info: 516-798-6000, smugglerjacks.com
Maxwell's (501 Main St., Islip): Maxwell's launches its igloos ahead of Halloween and come November, it flips its décor to a holiday theme. Each will be disinfected with a fogging machine between uses. Seats eight people; $150 for two hours; includes the first round of drinks with purchase of food; a special food menu and a server dedicated to igloo guests is also offered. More info: 631-210-0011, lessings.com
ITA Kitchen (45 W. Main St., Bay Shore): This Italian restaurant has turned its side and back patios into outdoor dining wonderlands, featuring two igloos (and three greenhouses). Two-hour time slots are available daily starting at 5 p.m. during the week, and at 2:45 p.m. on the weekends. Plenty of light, plus heaters and music that guests can largely control, are some of its features. Seats up to eight people; reservations for two-hour slots cost $125 to $150 Fridays to Sundays (includes first round of drinks; some exclusions apply). For reservations: 516-779-4293. More info: 631-267-5916, itakitchenbayshore.com
The Linwood Restaurant and Cocktails (150 E. Main St., Bay Shore): The Linwood’s outdoor area is closed for the season, but with cold-weather dining upon us, two igloos have popped up on its semi-enclosed patio, taking "private" to a new level. Inside the dome-shaped structure, guests can dine in a casual, yet fanciful setting — faux-fur cushioned chairs, faux greenery strung from above and twinkling fairy lights, mimicking a "dining under the stars" vibe. Each have heat lamps that can be controlled by the customer. It also plans on installing a mini greenhouse accommodating up to four people. Available for two-hour increments by reservation only. Full menu available. Call the restaurant to book. Seats up to eight guests; no fee; however, a $100 deposit is secured for weekend reservations, which then goes toward the check. More info: 631-665-1256, thelinwoodbayshore.com
Harbor Mist (105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor): American and Continental favorites can now be had in one of four igloos at this waterside eatery overlooking the Cold Spring Harbor. Set up along a stretch of woods in the restaurant’s parking lot, each comes equipped with a table and chairs, plus lighting and heat. It shares the lot with tented seating and traditional al fresco dining, too. The restaurant caps each reservation at two hours. Seats up to eight guests; $200 to $250 minimum must be met during the week; $350 minimum on weekends and holidays. For reservations, call 631-659-3888. More info: 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurant.com
Coach Meeting House (160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay): Located behind this cozy tavern found along a quiet, residential and leafy street, there’s a "Winter Village": a courtyard wrapped in short trees dressed in holiday lights, which is set among taller area trees — the look is more upstate than Island. There are five heated igloos, each with its own fire pit, allowing guests the option to lounge inside or out at their discretion. The igloos each have a couch, white beachy chairs and Roku-equipped TVs for further entertainment. Once in an igloo, patrons can use a scannable QR code menu to allow for contactless ordering via their phones, and the custom igloo menu includes several of the spot’s popular dishes. Spiked slushies and hot drinks are available too, either spiked or alcohol-free; these igloos are both good for adult gatherings or family-friendly get-togethers. A two-hour $40 "Bottomless Brunch" option is offered on weekends, which include self-serve mimosas and Bellinis. Watch for ambient, acoustic music Thursday through Saturday evenings. Additionally, each igloo and firepit gets disinfected between uses, and a combination of air purifiers and dual openings allow for a healthier air flow. Seats six to 10 people; there’s no charge to use an igloo here, but reservations are for a minimum of two hours (with an option to book back-to-back reservations for a longer stay in the same igloo). Reservations are made through opentable.com, and there is an overall $200 minimum spend required. Note: there is a $100 cancellation fee up to 24 hours in advance and a $1000 charge for either no-shows or late cancellation fees. More info: 516-588-9288; coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com
POP-UP EXPERIENCES
The Nutty Irishman (323 Main St., Farmingdale): "Elf’d Up," a Christmas pop-up bar experience based on the 2003 Will Ferrell film, runs Dec. 2-30. It's a 21-and-over event that will feature the film playing on the big screen as music from the movie and Broadway musical plays, plus "Elf" trivia, photo-ops at the "Elfie" station with standees of the film characters and even a visit from Buddy the Elf. Two formats will be serviced with the "Elf" theme. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, attendees can enjoy tapas and a holiday cocktail from 7-9 p.m. at $40 per person. The "Elf" drink list includes festive concoctions like Jovie’s Vanilla Martini, Buddy’s Winter Rum Punch, Sleigh All Day and Miles Finch Eggnog. More of a morning person? Try Buddy’s Breakfast Buffet ($35 per person) on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., complete with eggs, bacon, sausage links and waffles, plus bottomless holiday mimosas and bloody Marys. Reservations are a must but limited to groups of four, six and eight. To make a reservation, call 516-293-9700 or visit elfdupli.com.
Latest reviews
Try our new Search