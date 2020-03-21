Supermarket pizza —two words that make our hearts sink. It’s not the pie itself — in trying times like the present, the need for pizza is almost primal. No, it’s the pull-here tab on the cardboard box, the pie suffocating inside shrink-wrap plastic, the toppings all out of place. Pizza is supposed to be fun.

Long Island pizzerias know this, and they’re here for you. How about entertaining yourself with a home pizza kit? Go DIY with Salvino’s in Selden (638 Middle Country Rd., 631-732-3845) — get the dough, sauce, and mozzarella for just $9.95 — and you’ll be turning out restaurant-quality pies in no time. Over at Oven Lovin Heroes & Pizza in Holbrook (971 Main St., 631-981-4024), you can get two bake-at-home 10-inchers for $12.99.

In fact, lots of places on the Island are offering the DIY option — a few of these are Phil's Pizzeria in North Massapequa (820 Hicksville Rd., 516-799-5244), Locale Gastro Bar and Pizzette in Patchogue (15 W. Main St., 631-714-5220), Tavolo Kitchen + Pizza in Wantagh (1919 Wantagh Ave., 516-308-4892) and Francesco's in Babylon (29 John St., 631-587-1340). And if you prefer a little stress relief with your pizza, consider the sangria pizza kit from Farmingdale’s Main Street Pizza Company (302 Main St., 516-777-3600). For $20, you get dough for two personal pizzas and all the trimmings, along with a jug of sangria.

Moving on. Have you always been jealous of your kids’ boxed meals from a certain fast food chain? (You have? Wow, we were kidding.) Beat back that green-eyed monster with help from The Brixton in Babylon Village (111 Deer Park Ave., 631-587-2000). For $23, they’ll give you an adult version that includes your choice of a cheeseburger, fried chicken slider or pork belly or fried chicken steamed bun, plus an order of fries. What’s the adult part? Oh look, there’s a cocktail in that box, too!

If you’ve a yen for barbecue, meanwhile, Greenport’s Green Hill Kitchen and Que (48 Front St., 631-477-4900) is offering 3-day BBQ Quarantine Kits with three full meals for two or four ($80, $160) featuring entrees like brisket, blackened salmon and garlic shrimp, and several sides from which to choose, cornbread and brownies.

And speaking of dessert, don’t overlook the mood-restoring power of sprinkles. NY Cupcakery in Bellmore (2544 Merrick Rd., 516-409-8866), will do the baking, but the decorating is up to you. For $24.95, you get a dozen unfrosted cakes, bags of chocolate and vanilla buttercream, candy animals and, of course sprinkles. Bake Me a Cake in Lindenhurst (184 E. Montauk Hwy., 631-612-0339) will sell you a seven-inch unfrosted vanilla-flavored cake you can decorate at home with some precut fondant shapes for $20, while The Whisk in Smithtown (975 W. Jericho Tpke., 631-670-6772) has a package of eight cupcakes with buttercream, toppings — yes, sprinkles again — and M & M’s, among other toppings, for $15. And don’t forget East Main & Main bakery in Port Jefferson (250 E. Main St., 631-509-4716), where they’re doing the same thing but with doughnuts. A dozen mini ones, two flavors of icing and four toppings can be yours for $20.