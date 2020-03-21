TODAY'S PAPER
Lifestyle Restaurants

Long Island restaurants offering meal kits, from pizza and cocktails to cupcakes

The Brixton in Babylon has boxed meals for

The Brixton in Babylon has boxed meals for adults to go that include a cocktail. Credit: Kahnscious Media/Richard Kahn

By Scott Vogel and Joann Vaglica scott.vogel@newsday.com, Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Supermarket pizza —two words that make our hearts sink. It’s not the pie itself — in trying times like the present, the need for pizza is almost primal. No, it’s the pull-here tab on the cardboard box, the pie suffocating inside shrink-wrap plastic, the toppings all out of place. Pizza is supposed to be fun.

Long Island pizzerias know this, and they’re here for you. How about entertaining yourself with a home pizza kit? Go DIY with Salvino’s in Selden (638 Middle Country Rd., 631-732-3845) — get the dough, sauce, and mozzarella for just $9.95 — and you’ll be turning out restaurant-quality pies in no time. Over at Oven Lovin Heroes & Pizza in Holbrook (971 Main St., 631-981-4024), you can get two bake-at-home 10-inchers for $12.99.

In fact, lots of places on the Island are offering the DIY option — a few of these are Phil's Pizzeria in North Massapequa (820 Hicksville Rd., 516-799-5244), Locale Gastro Bar and Pizzette in Patchogue (15 W. Main St., 631-714-5220), Tavolo Kitchen + Pizza in Wantagh (1919 Wantagh Ave., 516-308-4892) and Francesco's in Babylon (29 John St., 631-587-1340). And if you prefer a little stress relief with your pizza, consider the sangria pizza kit from Farmingdale’s Main Street Pizza Company (302 Main St., 516-777-3600). For $20, you get dough for two personal pizzas and all the trimmings, along with a jug of sangria.

Moving on. Have you always been jealous of your kids’ boxed meals from a certain fast food chain? (You have? Wow, we were kidding.) Beat back that green-eyed monster with help from The Brixton in Babylon Village (111 Deer Park Ave., 631-587-2000). For $23, they’ll give you an adult version that includes your choice of a cheeseburger, fried chicken slider or pork belly or fried chicken steamed bun, plus an order of fries. What’s the adult part? Oh look, there’s a cocktail in that box, too!

If you’ve a yen for barbecue, meanwhile, Greenport’s Green Hill Kitchen and Que (48 Front St., 631-477-4900) is offering 3-day BBQ Quarantine Kits with three full meals for two or four ($80, $160) featuring entrees like brisket, blackened salmon and garlic shrimp, and several sides from which to choose, cornbread and brownies.

And speaking of dessert, don’t overlook the mood-restoring power of sprinkles. NY Cupcakery in Bellmore (2544 Merrick Rd., 516-409-8866), will do the baking, but the decorating is up to you. For $24.95, you get a dozen unfrosted cakes, bags of chocolate and vanilla buttercream, candy animals and, of course sprinkles. Bake Me a Cake in Lindenhurst (184 E. Montauk Hwy., 631-612-0339) will sell you a seven-inch unfrosted vanilla-flavored cake you can decorate at home with some precut fondant shapes for $20, while The Whisk in Smithtown (975 W. Jericho Tpke., 631-670-6772) has a package of eight cupcakes with buttercream, toppings — yes, sprinkles again — and M & M’s, among other toppings, for $15. And don’t forget East Main & Main bakery in Port Jefferson (250 E. Main St., 631-509-4716), where they’re doing the same thing but with doughnuts. A dozen mini ones, two flavors of icing and four toppings can be yours for $20.

