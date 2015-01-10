Long Island restaurants: New reviews

TODAY'S PAPER
By Erica Marcus

In this week’s Newsday, Peter M. Gianotti visits P.J. Clarke’s, the new Woodbury outpost of the famous Manhattan saloon. Taking over the site of Majors Steakhouse, Clarke’s is “is more glossy than gritty, more homey than hard-edge.” He recommends the shrimp cocktail, mussels mariniere and the “Cadillac” burger with smoked bacon and American cheese.

Joan Reminick reviews Heike Sushi in Plainview, a “trim little strip mall spot” whose menu boasts the scene-stealing “sushi sandwich,” where the “bread” is black sesame-seeded soy paper and the filling is layers of spicy tuna, eel and avocado. Another hit: “generous, beautifully plated chirashi.”

